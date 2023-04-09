Alzheimer’s is a disease that everyone has heard of, but perhaps it is not known that the indicator of the first “symptoms” could be found in the eyes: here’s what you need to know about it

A recent study would have brought to light the fact that the first signals relating to Alzheimer’s could appear on the retina, this discovery would be fundamental especially for future subjects affected by this pathology.

Apparently, according to recent research, the first spy dell’Alzheimer it would be on the retina. The eyesin fact, they can be a window into the human brain to understand its health.

The study in question set itself the goal of understanding how the eyes can help make a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s before the symptoms begin. This is because this pathology begins to make its way long before symptoms such as memory loss appear.

If specialists could understand the disease when it occurs, then affected individuals could change their lifestyle. But not only that, there could be the possibility of changing risk factors, including diabetes and high blood pressure.

To understand how early cognitive decline can be detected, the researchers examined both retinal and brain tissue from eighty-six subjects. These had varying levels of cognitive decline.

Scholars have noted that the change in the retina is related to the change in the entorhinal and temporal cortex.

Alzheimer’s and eyes: what does the study tell us?

About Alzheimerapparently a team of scientists would have identified a examination little complex to diagnose the disease and a simple blood sample would be enough: here’s what you need to know about it.

Returning to the key topic of this article, scientists, as anticipated, have analyzed the retinal and brain tissue of eighty-six subjects with Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment. The studies were conducted for fourteen years.

The researchers compared the tissues of donors with normal cognitive functions and those with mild decay and then with those affected by the pathology in question in an advanced stage.

The research was disclosed a couple of months ago on Acta Neuropathologica and explained that there is an increase in the beta-amyloid in subjects affected by the pathology and in those with early cognitive decline.

The microglial cells appear less than eighty percent in subjects affected by cognitive problems. These cells have the role of repairing and maintaining other cells, among these there is that of beta-amyloid relating to the brain and also to the retina.

The final response was also evident in subjects with mild or no symptoms. This means that special medical tests could be useful to make a diagnosis before the onset of symptoms.

The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for medical or specialist advice, and should not be considered in formulating treatment or diagnosis.