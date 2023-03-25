For full eyelashes: help with brushes and ink For the perfect look, many women – and more and more men too – use mascara: they want to use brushes and ink to accentuate their eyelashes and make them look fuller and longer. To check how well this works, Stiftung Warentest took a close look at 14 black volume mascaras – 11 non-waterproof and 3 waterproof. This is what the mascara test by Stiftung Warentest offers Test­ergeb­nisse. The table shows ratings for 14 black volume mascaras: Stiftung Warentest examined 11 non-waterproof and 3 waterproof mascaras from conventional brands such as Maybelline, L’Oréal Paris and Manhattan. But products from Lavera Naturkosmetik, Sante Naturkosmetik and a luxury mascara from Chanel also had to prove themselves in the test.

Mascara im Test

Test results for 14 mascara 08/2021

Seven mascaras in the test ensure a beautiful look On the trail of the best mascara – 20 women applied each mascara to their eyelashes for a week and assessed the results together with our experts. In the laboratory, we also looked for germs and critical substances. The waterproof inks also had to withstand a spray mist and wipe test. We wanted to know: Which volume mascara is the best? The result of our extensive tests: The seven good mascaras give volume and length, four of them ensure curl and a natural look of the eyelashes at the same time. There is no such thing as an absolute top product and thus a clear test winner. None of the waterproof inks achieved a good quality rating.

Four inks with forbidden substances We found banned substances in four mascaras: Two mascaras, including a certified natural cosmetics product, contain the carcinogenic heavy metal arsenic. In two other mascaras we detected the polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon naphthalene, which is believed to be carcinogenic. Both substances may get into the products via contaminated raw materials, such as black color pigments. However, there is no health risk for users: only small amounts of mascara are applied to the eyelashes – the skin and eyes hardly come into direct contact with the critical substances. We therefore rate all four mascaras as sufficient.



