At the end of February, AMD launched two brand new X3D models. With the two Ryzen™ processors, the competition has once again been overtaken. We summarize the most important information for you.

Bild: AMD Ryzen™ 9 7950X3D

The two new processors are the Ryzen™ 9 7900X3D and the Ryzen™ 9 7950X3D. The CPUs are based on the “Zen 4 architecture”, are manufactured using the 5nm FinFET process and are equipped with 3D V-Cache™ technology. We have already explained in detail what this is all about.

Basically, it’s an increased L3 cache that allows more information to be cached, ultimately allowing for lower latencies and higher FPS. So far, this technology has only been used with the AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X3D. So now it has also found its way into the current 7000 series.

Kerne / Threads Rate Total Cache TDP Ryzen™ 9 7900X3D 12 / 24 4,4 / 5,6 GHz 140MB 120W Ryzen™ 9 7950X3D 16 / 32 4,2 / 5,7 GHz 144MB 120W

The question: “Which AMD Ryzen should you choose?” can be summed up in a somewhat simplified way. Gamers take “X3D” and creatives and software users choose “X” because they offer even higher clock speeds in comparison.

But to stay with “X3D” and gaming. The Ryzen™ 9 7950X offers around 23 percent¹ better gaming performance in games. The AMD Ryzen™ 9 7900X3D also hides a practical further development. The CPU delivers approximately 18 percent² more FPS when gaming than a Ryzen™ 9 7900X without 3D V-Cache™.

Exciting innovation: both the Ryzen™ 9 7950X3D and the Ryzen™ 9 7900X3D have two chiplets, but only one of them is equipped with the additional L3 cache.

The new X3D processors combine excellent performance with comparatively low energy consumption. The TDP is just 120 watts. The CPUs are only compatible with mainboards based on the AM5 socket. You can of course also find a large selection of suitable mainboards at ALTERNATE.

The processors also support fast DDR5 RAM. Using AMD EXPO™ technology (“Extended Profiles for Overclocking”) and preconfigured profiles, the main memory can be easily overclocked. Overclocking the memory can in turn increase the overall system performance. There is talk of up to 11 percent³ faster gaming performance. You can find an overview of compatible RAM kits directly from AMD. Well-known technologies such as Precision Boost 2 and Precision Boost Overdrive are also back.

Both the Ryzen™ 9 7950X3D and Ryzen™ 9 7900X3D have been available in stores since February 28, 2023. At prices of 654 euros and 809 euros respectively.

Reinforcements on the way

On April 6, 2023, the next model of the Ryzen™ 7000X3D series will be added. The AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D will have eight cores and 16 threads with a clock rate of up to 5.0 GHz in turbo. AMD also puts the TDP at 120 watts. In everyday use, however, the power consumption should be a good deal lower. The CPU could be an absolute price-performance tip for all PC gamers who don’t want to spend quite that much money, but still want extremely strong gaming performance.

Kerne / Threads Rate Total Cache TDP Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D 8 / 16 4,2 / 5.0 GHz 104MB 120W

This blog post is a paid ad.