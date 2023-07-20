Prenatal Diagnoses of Complex Malformations on the Rise: A Multidisciplinary Approach for Improved Patient Care

Title: Increase in Prenatal Diagnoses of Pathologies Fuels Advances in Pediatric Surgery

Date: July 20, 2023

Pavia, Italy – The field of pediatric surgery has witnessed a significant rise in prenatal diagnoses of complex malformations, highlighting the need for advanced medical intervention. In the first five months of 2023 alone, there have been 55 cases reported, spanning various health issues.

According to Giovanna Riccipetitoni, the head of pediatric surgery at San Matteo Hospital, prenatal diagnoses of malformations have been steadily increasing since 2021. Last year, there was an 18-20% surge in diagnoses, resulting in more newborns requiring neonatal intensive care. These patients necessitate specialized care and precise surgical timing for successful treatment.

Riccipetitoni emphasized the pivotal role played by neonatal care in providing highly qualified assistance and improved surgical outcomes. As a result, the neonatal intensive care unit has been instrumental in managing the pre and post-surgical phases, conducting intricate surgical interventions in the thoracic, digestive, and urological domains.

In the past two years, there have been over 1,300 ultrasound examinations for fetal indications, with 800 scans in 2022 alone. These ultrasounds aim to identify high-risk cases such as BiTest, twin pregnancies, previous malformations, intrauterine growth retardation, and congenital anomalies. Additionally, 950 ultrasound scans for maternal indications were conducted in 2022, aiding in the diagnosis and management of various maternal conditions.

To ensure comprehensive care, a multidisciplinary working group for prenatal diagnosis was established. Led by Alessia Arossa, an expert in obstetrics and gynecology, the team comprises obstetricians specializing in prenatal diagnosis, geneticists, pediatric radiologists, neuroradiologists, anatomopathologists, pediatric cardiologists, neonatal intensive care therapists, and pediatric surgeons. This collaboration enables early diagnoses, birth planning, tailored assistance, and optimal surgical timing, resulting in positive postnatal outcomes.

The success of this multidisciplinary approach is exemplified by a recent case involving the prenatal diagnosis and subsequent treatment of a gigantic sacrococcygeal teratoma. Despite the inherent risks, the medical team’s expertise and careful planning led to a positive outcome in this highly complex case.

The increasing number of prenatal diagnoses of pathologies underscores the importance of continued research and advancement in the field of pediatric surgery. Through collaboration and specialized care, medical professionals are striving to improve outcomes for newborns with malformations, offering them a brighter future.

