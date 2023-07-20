Home » Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Reveals Story Trailer and Intense Action
FromSoftware, the famous Japanese developer known for their critically acclaimed games, is making a comeback with the highly anticipated release of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. After years of absence, fans of the Armored Core franchise can finally rejoice as the game is set to debut on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on August 25, 2023.

To give players a taste of what to expect from the game, FromSoftware has released an exciting story trailer. The trailer takes viewers on a journey through the world of Rubicon, a world fraught with dangers and unknown threats. Handler Walter and his Hounds, a formidable team, are at the forefront of a mission that will shape the destiny of Rubicon.

For those who may find the trailer a bit confusing, the press release clarifies that it showcases the mission undertaken by Handler Walter and his Hounds, while also revealing the goals of the protagonist pilot, C4-621. With intense and explosive action, the trailer sets the stage for an epic gaming experience.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon promises to deliver the quintessential mech combat experience that fans have come to love. With breathtaking visuals, immersive gameplay, and a captivating storyline, players will have the opportunity to dive into the world of Rubicon and make a difference.

Whether you’re a seasoned Armored Core veteran or a newcomer to the franchise, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is set to provide an engaging and thrilling gaming experience. So mark your calendars and get ready to pilot your mechanized war machine when the game releases on August 25, 2023.

