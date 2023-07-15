Prepare Raw Zucchini Salad: Easy Summer Recipe

How to prepare a raw zucchini salad? This easy salad proves that not all salads need leafy greens, just add feta cheese, toasted pine nuts and some dressing and the summer dish for those hot days is ready.

To make a nice salad, get out your vegetable peeler and slice zucchini into thin ribbons. In the following article you will discover the quick recipe!

Prepare raw zucchini salad

This salad is highly adaptable, so feel free to add any ingredients of your choice to it. To keep the taste together, we would suggest topping the salad with Italian or Mediterranean ingredients.

The following ingredients are perfect:

Parmesan shavings Pesto Cucumber Basil Citrus juice Goat cheese Shallots Olives Raw or roasted cherry tomatoes Peaches, very thinly sliced

This refreshing zucchini salad is perfect for warm weather as a side, appetizer or main course. Grilled halloumi or tomato risotto are just some of the main dishes that go well with this salad. Try it with spaghetti with fresh tomato sauce, eggplant with cherry tomatoes. Pair it with a protein dish like chicken, fish or steak for a delicious meal.

Ingredients

For the dressing:

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar 1 teaspoon mustard 1 minced clove garlic 3 tablespoons olive oil 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

For the salad:

3-4 medium courgettes 30-40g toasted pine nuts 60g crumbled feta 2 tablespoons chopped chives

preparation

For the dressing, in a small bowl, stir together the vinegar, mustard, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper with a whisk. Using a vegetable peeler or mandolin, cut the zucchini into ribbons. In a large bowl, toss the zucchini slices with half the vinaigrette and toss. This corresponds to the plating or marinating phase of the vegetables. Then mix the feta cheese and chives with the pine nuts.

The vinaigrette can be topped up as desired. It is recommended to consume the salad on the day of preparation. If you store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge, they will keep for up to two days.

