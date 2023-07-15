List and approved programming for the 200 years of the Naval Battle of Lake Maracaibo

The Bicentennial Presidential Commission refines the details of the events to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Naval Battle of Lake Maracaibo, a historic feat that gave the Republic definitive independence from the Spanish yoke and that will be taking place on the scene of the events this July 24.

The patriotic event’s fundamental objective is to vindicate the patriotic identity of the nation and the rescue of the Venezuelan historical memory and will be led by the Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez.

During the activity, the sector vice-presidents will participate, among them: Political Sovereignty, Security and Peace, Vladimir Padrino López; Citizen Security, Remigio Ceballos, and Social and Territorial Socialism, Mervin Maldonado; The historian Pedro Calzadilla and the Minister of University Education, Sandra Oblitas, among other national government authorities, will also be present.

200 years of the final battle for freedom

It is worth mentioning that this historical event recorded 200 years ago was crucial to achieve the liberation of Maracaibo, thanks to the Liberator Simón Bolívar and the general in chief Rafael Urdaneta, who undertook the task of giving independence to the West, by defeating the forces royalists under the command of Francisco Tomás Morales.

The Bicentennial Presidential Commission contemplates a work agenda for the next six years, which began with the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo, and which assumes a commemorative cycle that exalts the path of Venezuelan independence.

The Naval Battle of Lake Maracaibo was a naval confrontation that occurred 200 years ago, on July 24, 1823, between the squadron of the Republic of Colombia led by Admiral José Prudencio Padilla from New Granada and the squadron of the Navy of the Kingdom of Spain led by by the captain of the ship Ángel Laborde y Navarro.

The combat was fought in the waters of Lake Maracaibo, west of present-day Venezuela. It resulted in a decisive victory for the Republican forces, with the capture or destruction of almost the entire Spanish squadron. The defeat of the Spanish forces at the Lake was followed by the capitulation and surrender of the city of Maracaibo, which had been occupied by the royalists in September 1822 after the battle of Salina Rica. As a consequence of this victory, the independence of the former Spanish colonies of New Granada and Venezuela, grouped under the name of the Republic of Colombia, was definitively consolidated, leaving the Plaza de Puerto Cabello as the last royalist redoubt in the independent territories. In Colombia and Venezuela, the battle is commemorated every July 24 as the Day of the Colombian National Navy and the Bolivarian Navy.

