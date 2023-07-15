Stay Active this Winter: 5 Tips for Exercising at Home to Avoid Winter Weather

Exercising at home can be a useful option during the winter season to avoid the low temperatures outside. With cold and short days being characteristic of winter, many people tend to choose to stay at home and forgo outdoor activities, including physical exercise. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines physical activity as any movement, even during leisure time or as part of one’s work. This includes activities such as walking, cycling, playing sports, and participating in recreational activities.

Dr. Elías Chamale, a sports medicine specialist, acknowledges that environmental conditions can often be a justification for not engaging in regular physical exercise. However, he emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy routine even during the winter season. To help individuals stay active during this time, experts provide the following tips:

1. Walks: Walking is a low-intensity exercise that is generally safe for individuals with low cardiovascular risk. The WHO recommends that adults engage in moderate to vigorous aerobic physical activity for at least 150 to 300 minutes per week. Walking for shorter durations, such as 10 round-trip blocks to the gym or fitness center, can be a good way to warm up before a workout.

2. Exercises at home or indoors: When extreme cold conditions are not tolerated well, indoor exercise practices are an excellent alternative. With access to numerous online tutorials and live trainers, individuals can easily find routines that require minimal equipment. Exercises focusing on large muscle groups are generally recommended.

3. Exercise in free moments: Taking advantage of free moments, such as during office breaks or short trips from home, can help avoid a sedentary lifestyle. Even during the cold weather, active breaks or exercises can be incorporated into daily routines at home and at work.

4. Choose the right clothes: When participating in outdoor sports or activities, it’s important to wear clothing that can absorb sweat and provide insulation against the cold. Wet clothing should be removed immediately after exercise to prevent discomfort and muscle contractures. Hydration is also vital, with a general guideline of 800 milliliters of water per hour of training.

5. Consult a doctor in case of risk factors: Individuals with pre-existing health conditions or sedentary lifestyles should consult a doctor before starting an exercise regimen. Special considerations may be necessary, such as addressing cardiovascular risk factors or obesity-related injuries.

Ultimately, despite the challenges posed by the cold weather, maintaining physical activity throughout the winter is important for overall health and well-being. Scheduling regular exercise, even if it’s at home or indoors, can help individuals stay active and combat the effects of a sedentary lifestyle.

