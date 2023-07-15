The Centro Noticias team suffered a traffic accident

The director of the Centro Noticias de Campoalegre portal Juan Guillermo Rodríguez, his wife Yuly Andrea, the social communicator Alfonso González and his 20-year-old daughter, suffered a traffic accident in the morning due to some cows that came out on the road when They were going to the municipality of La Plata.

The vehicle ended up leaving the road and colliding with a tree, which caused the car to be declared a total loss. The occupants were initially treated at a care center in the municipality of Paicol. Alfonso has minor head trauma and hand injuries. his daughter Camila is fine, JUan Guillermo and his wife have some bruises on their bodies.

Juan Guillermo spoke through his Facebook social network and this is what he said

“This morning we suffered an accident on the Paicol – La Plata road where some cows came out on the road, thank God we are alive, my partner Alfonso has a minor head trauma and hand injuries, his daughter Camila is fine, Yuly and I are waiting for a medical assessment due to various bruises on the body. The car was declared a total loss. We make this information public for friends who are concerned.”

