That’s how much money Wimbledon tennis pros make

Wimbledon is one of the four major tennis tournaments. Here is a photo from this year’s women’s final between Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur. Julian Finney/Staff/Getty Images

The finals of the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament are taking place in London this weekend.

The tournament takes place on the grounds of a private tennis club and is characterized above all by the fact that many traditions have been preserved over the years.

A few things have changed, however: This year, participants and winners can look forward to higher prize money. You can find out how much the tennis pros get here.

White polo shirts, perfectly trimmed lawns and an audience that includes the royal family: the tennis tournament in Wimbledon has some special features that make it unique.

The Grand Slam tournaments in tennis

Wimbledon is one of the Grand Slam tennis tournaments. These four tournaments (Wimbledon, French Open, Australian Open, US Open) are the most important tournaments in sport – the interest of the athletes and the public is correspondingly high. The most prestigious tournament is Wimbledon. After the women’s final between Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur this Saturday, the men will face off against Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

That’s what makes Wimbledon so special

Wimbledon takes place in the London district of the same name on the grounds of a private club. During two weeks in summer, the club opens its doors for the Grand Slam tournament. The traditions and customs that are maintained in Wimbledon are unique. For example, there is a strict dress code that you here on the site can see. With very few exceptions, the tennis pros are only allowed to compete ‘all in white’.

The covering must also comply with the strict English regulations: Since 1995, the grass has had to be cut to exactly eight millimeters. Another special feature are the strawberries: according to the official website, they are a “fundamental part of the tournament” and very popular with viewers. Around 192,000 portions of strawberries are to be distributed each time.

And since the tournament is taking place in England, high society shouldn’t be left out either. Patroness of the association is Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. During the tournament, the royals and nobility sit in the 74 seats of the so-called ‚Royal Box‘.

That’s how much the athletes earn this year

This year, a record total of an unbelievable £44.7 million (around €52 million) will be paid out in prize money. The winners in the ‘Individuals’ category will receive £2.35 million (around €2.7 million). The winners of the ‘Doubles’ category can look forward to 600,000 pounds (around 698,000 euros). It is also pleasing that at Wimbledon one looks in vain for the ‘gender pay gap’ – men and women receive the same amounts.

Here is a list of the most important prize money:

Singles category: Winners: £2.35m (around €2.7m) Finalists: £1.17m (around €1.37m) Semi-finalists: £600,000 (around €700,000) Doubles category (per Team): Winner: £600,000 (approx. €698,000) Finalists: £300,000 (approx. €349,000) Semi-finalists: £150,000 (approx. €175,000)

You can find the entire list of prize money for Wimbledon 2023 here.

