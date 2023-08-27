Prepare spicy chili peppers in a jar!

Do you want an easy way to pickle fresh peppers ahead of the fall and winter season? Here are two popular cooking methods you can try at home!

Use delicious ingredients and put in spicy pepperoni

You can pickle healthy peppers in a few simple steps and enjoy them straight from the jar during the colder months. For this you need some time and easily accessible ingredients with which the delicious summer vegetables remain crisp and retain their spicy taste. This would be a great way to use up leftover harvest from the garden and prepare delicious natural products yourself. You don’t have to worry about the taste, either, as pepperoni absorb little vinegar or oil from marinades.

Additionally, pickled hot peppers are among the most popular vegetables to canning for the winter. There are many dishes and salads that go perfectly with them. You can eat the vegetables with soups, on pizza or with hearty stews, for example, to add even more flavor. Their mild or hotter taste can add a certain kick to any dish, as well as refine spicy sauces or side dishes. Discover two common preparation methods below, which you can use to pickle your own peppers without much effort.

This is how you can make pickled peppers with vinegar, fennel and garlic

For quick and easy preparation, you can use vinegar as a preservative. This way the chili peppers remain firm and slightly crunchy without tasting too sour. The method also does not require any chemical additives, which makes it ideal for a healthy diet. Such simple preserves from grandma’s times can also be much tastier. It only remains for you to roll up your sleeves and, after a few steps, have homemade pepperoni ready in a jar.

It is worth noting at this point that if you pickle hot peppers, their quantity may vary depending on the size of the jars and the type of vegetables. Just try to fill each mason jar with it without deforming the pods with extra pressure. In this guide, the sugar and salt are the same as for an 800ml jar. If you want to put your peppers in smaller preserving jars, you can simply reduce the amount depending on the capacity of the jar. Otherwise, you can use the following ingredients for such a mason jar:

Depending on your preference for spiciness, choose appropriate hot peppers such as jalapeños or other varieties Use distilled white vinegar, wine vinegar, or apple cider vinegar depending on jar capacity 1 tablespoon each of kosher salt and sugar 3 cloves of garlic 2 sprigs of dill and/or fennel seeds 1 teaspoon of mustard Follow simple steps and Put the peppers in

First cut off the stalks of the pods, making sure they are short enough to hold the cap by the handle. Leaving the chili peppers without handles will make them more awkward to hold afterwards. First, you can wash the vegetables and pierce each piece in one or two spots with the tip of a sharp knife. Then you can add the garlic cloves, unpeeled but cleaned and divided into halves. After that, start filling the jar by putting 1-2 cloves of garlic on the bottom. Next, arrange your chilies as tightly as possible without squeezing them. Place a sprig of dill or fennel seeds and another clove of garlic in between. Then add 1 a spoonful each of sugar and salt, and right after that add the mustard. Now pour the vinegar up to the rim of the glass so that it covers the pods well. Finally, close the jar tightly with its lid and shake to mix all the ingredients well and to dissolve the salt and sugar. Store your homemade pepperoni in the jar in a cool and dark place, and appropriately in the fridge after opening.

As a savory treat, pickle peppers in oil with rosemary

This is another simple and easy-to-use preparation method where the ingredients are heat-treated. The strong aroma of rosemary and the spicy taste of garlic and olive oil give the pickled peppers an irresistible note. Here are the ingredients needed for this recipe, intended for a 250ml jar:

7 red chillies 2 cloves of garlic 2 sprigs of rosemary 2 bay leaves 250 milliliters of olive oil a few peppercorns

preparation

First peel the garlic cloves and put them in a pot or in a larger pan. Then add the rosemary sprigs, peppercorns and bay leaves. First, pour in the olive oil and place the pan or saucepan on the stove. Now heat the oil and then reduce the temperature of the stove to a minimum. Then let everything stew for about 20 minutes. Then, remove the pan or saucepan from the heat, removing the garlic cloves, rosemary sprigs, and bay leaves from the oil as well. Then, without the peppers and olive oil, add the ingredients directly to a previously prepared jar that you can cover with a lid. Then lightly fry the chili peppers in the olive oil and again reduce the temperature for another 10 minutes. Next, remove the hot peppers from the oil and use them to fill your jar alongside the rest of the ingredients. Then pour everything with the hot olive oil and close the jar with the lid. Let the pickled ingredients cool down and it is best to store the jar in the refrigerator. If you want to pickle and marinate the peppers, you can boil them briefly in a saucepan with vinegar and then drain. Then shake the preserved jar so that all the ingredients can mix well.

