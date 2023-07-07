President of semFYC Calls for Change in Primary Care Model in Round Table Discussion on Electoral Proposals

Title: President of semFYC Urges Political Parties to Address Primary Care Challenges in Upcoming Elections

Subtitle: Round table highlights the need for change in Primary Care model and allocation of resources

Date: July 6, 2022

In a round table organized by the National Association of Health Informants (ANIS), the president of semFYC (Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine), Remedios Martín, shared her views on the electoral proposals of various political parties ahead of the July 23 elections. The event focused on addressing the challenges faced by Primary Care in Spain.

During her speech, Martín expressed skepticism regarding the People’s Party’s announcement to summon an additional 1,000 MIR positions (resident physicians) in an extraordinary manner. She argued that such a measure is not viable as existing teaching units have already communicated their inability to accommodate these new positions due to inadequate means and human resources.

Highlighting the urgency for change in the Primary Care model, Martín called upon the political party representatives present at the debate to outline their plans to revitalize this level of care. She emphasized the burden placed on family doctors, stating that they cannot bear the consequences of planning issues that have persisted since the health cuts in 2008.

Moreover, Martín underlined the crucial role of the Ministry of Health in effecting a model change in Primary Care. She urged the ministry to establish a general direction of Primary Care within its ranks, highlighting the necessity of centralized coordination for effective reforms.

With the start of the electoral campaign just days away, representatives from major political parties, including Rubén Moreno (PP), Carmen Andrés (PSOE), Juan Luis Steegmann (Vox), and Rafael Cofiño (Sumar), presented their respective action plans for addressing the challenges in the Primary Care sector.

The discussion generated by Martín’s speech has prompted the revival of debates on the future of Primary Care in Spain. The importance of reforming the system to ensure adequate resources and efficient care delivery has gained prominence in the campaign.

The upcoming elections on July 23 have placed the state of Primary Care under scrutiny, and it remains to be seen how the political parties will address the pressing issues highlighted in the round table discussion. The future of Primary Care in Spain may rely on the adoption of effective reforms and the allocation of necessary resources to ensure the quality and availability of healthcare at the primary level.

