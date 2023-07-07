Beijing’s Integrated Circuit Industry Shines at SEMICON China 2023: Chipone North Takes Center Stage

Beijing Yizhuang Shines at the World‘s Largest Semiconductor Exhibition, SEMICON China/FPD China 2023

Beijing Yizhuang, a leading integrated circuit hub, showcased its prowess at the SEMICON China/FPD China 2023, the world‘s largest semiconductor exhibition. The event, held from June 29th to July 1st at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, attracted 1,100 exhibitors and featured more than 4,200 booths, covering a record area of ​​90,000 square meters.

As an influential professional exhibition in the semiconductor industry, SEMICON China2023 encompassed the entire chip design, manufacturing, packaging and testing, equipment, materials, photovoltaic, and display industry chain. Notably, 11 key integrated circuit companies based in Beijing Yizhuang participated in the exhibition, underscoring the region’s prominence in the sector.

Under the theme of “Creating the Chip Era, Linking the Future,” the Beijing Yizhuang exhibition area showcased the region’s integrated circuit design, manufacturing, packaging and testing, equipment, materials, and parts industries. The exhibition attracted numerous visitors keen on witnessing the latest advancements in the field. Among the high-tech enterprises in Beijing Yizhuang, Chipone North stood out for its cutting-edge achievements in multiple segments of display chips.

Chipone North, which established its presence in Yizhuang in 2016, has since emerged as a leader among integrated circuit design companies. The company has actively contributed to the optimization of Yizhuang’s integrated circuit industry chain, fostering deep collaboration between upstream and downstream industries. These efforts have led to the formation of a robust integrated circuit industry in the region.

Leveraging its technical expertise and independent innovation capabilities in the display chips domain, Chipone has achieved commendable results in LCD, LED, OLED, AR/VR, and other mainstream display technologies. The company has been at the forefront of OLED chip manufacturing in mainland China, filling industry gaps and diversifying supply chains for domestic customers.

Chipone’s accomplishments were recognized at the ICDT2023, an annual international display technology event, where it won the gold, silver, and bronze awards for “Best Innovative Display Components of the Year.” This repeated recognition reflects the company’s technical strength and commitment to innovation.

Behind these achievements lies Chipone’s continuous technological advancements. The company has actively explored areas such as small-pitch LED display and silicon-based OLED display, while also conducting research and development in SoC chips and vehicle display chips. Many of these chips have already entered mass production.

Looking ahead, Beijing Yizhuang aims to establish itself as a prominent hub with the highest domestic integrated circuit production capacity, technological innovation capability, industrial ecology, and talent training concentration. It envisions becoming a benchmark region for national integrated circuit technology innovation and industrial development.

Chipone North, capitalizing on the advantages offered by Beijing Yizhuang’s industrial clusters, will continue to cultivate the field of display chips and drive innovation in display chip technology. The company plans to leverage traditional superior display technology, adapt to various application scenarios, and explore high-computing application scenarios through its deep learning engine. By remaining rooted in the fertile soil of Yizhuang, Chipone will contribute to technological innovation and development in the industry.

Please note: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with additional information. The content does not constitute investment or consumption advice. For factual verification, please consult the relevant parties. The opinions expressed in the article are not representative of this website, and are only intended for readers’ reference.