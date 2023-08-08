Pressure swings in the summer? How to keep it under control and all the remedies to avoid risks

During the summer months you may feel sudden changes in pressure which suddenly drops causing discomfort, here are the quick solutions.

It may happen that you experience a drop in blood pressure which can vary from slight and occasional to more intense and persistent. This condition can be caused by various factors such as high temperature and humidity, intense physical activity, poor hydration or individual predisposition.

While it’s important to see a doctor for a detailed evaluation, they are there some simple measures we can take to manage these swings.

Pressure drop in summer, what to always have in your pocket

Blood pressure swings occur when blood pressure changes rapidly, creating unpleasant symptoms. Not only, therefore, dizziness and fainting, but also headaches and confusion. In short, a situation that is no mean feat, which – in some cases – has serious consequences. That’s why it’s important to know how to counteract it, especially with some natural remedies.

Do you suffer from low blood pressure? Here are some valid natural remedies (tantasalute.it) One of the most popular natural remedies for dizziness and fainting is the licorice. This root, widely used in culinary and as a supplement, has been shown to have positive effects on the regulation of blood pressure. Licorice contains a substance called glycyrrhizin, which has an action similar to natural steroid hormones. This can help regulate levels of the stress hormone cortisol, reducing blood pressure. Another natural remedy that can help avoid dangerous swings is grapefruit juice. This citrus fruit is known for its many health benefits, thanks to the presence of vitamins e antioxidants. Recent studies have suggested that consuming citrus juice can bring blood pressure back to acceptable levels. This beneficial effect is mainly attributed to the flavonoids contained in the fruit, which can help increase the production of nitric oxide, a compound that promotes vasodilation and pressure reduction. However, it is essential to take into account any drug interactions that grapefruit may have with some medications. Some medicines, such as those used for high blood pressure, can undergo an alteration of the metabolism in the body when consumed together with grapefruit juice. In addition to the use of licorice and grapefruit juice, it is important to adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent disturbances. Maintaining good hydration, avoiding excessive exposure to heat, doing moderate physical activity regularly and following a balanced diet rich in fruit and vegetables can help keep blood pressure stable.

Always remember that the pressure surges they can be symptoms of more serious conditions, so it’s vital to see a doctor if symptoms persist or worsen. With a little attention and little help from nature we can enjoy a calmer and healthier summer.

