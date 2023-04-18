Prevention Act and Care Strengthening Act passed by the cabinet

Measures of the current BMG legislative initiatives to improve the situation of midwives in Germany

Prevention Act

The planned Prevention Act is intended to extend the period for the use of midwifery assistance in the future: Until now, midwifery services were contractually provided for up to eight weeks after the birth (after that only on medical orders). This period is to be extended and now set by law at twelve weeks (or longer if prescribed by a doctor). This means that mothers and families will be able to benefit from the important support provided by midwives for longer in the future.

Statutory Health Insurance Supply Strengthening Act

Health and long-term care insurance companies should refrain from recourse claims against freelance midwives in the future. This can help to stabilize insurance premiums in the long term and stimulate the insurance market.

At the same time, it is ensured that a child damaged by a medical error and his family continue to receive the necessary help and support.

With these measures, the federal government is underscoring the free choice of place of birth and helping to ensure the valuable work of midwives in the long term.