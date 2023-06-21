Priscilla Presley reconciled with granddaughters on vacation!

After a difficult few months, proud grandmother Priscilla Presley has posted a rare photo with her two younger granddaughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood. The twin sisters just graduated from junior high school and apparently reconciled with their grandma while on vacation. The 14-year-old twins are the daughters of Michael Lockwood and Lisa Marie Presley, who died suddenly in January aged 54. Also in the picture is Riley Keough , the 34-year-old daughter of Lisa Marie and Danny Keough.

Happy family reunion with Priscilla Presley after argument over Graceland estate

In the photo posted on her Instagram profile, the 78-year-old ex-wife of Elvis Presley hugs her eldest granddaughter, with Harper and Finley standing next to them in the partial shade in the garden. This comes after a difficult time for the family, with drama beginning as late as January 2023. At the time, a representative for Lisa Marie Presley confirmed that the Graceland estate would go to her three daughters, Riley, Harper and Finley. Only later did it become known that Riley and her brother Benjamin, who died in 2020, were named in Lisa Marie’s will in 2016.

However, Priscilla Presley decided to question the authenticity and validity of Riley’s legacy. She claimed that this brings with it many problems. Michael Lockwood also got involved in the dispute and asked the court to appoint him guardian. So he wanted to represent the interests of his twins. Sources later claimed that Riley and her grandmother are not currently on speaking terms. They added that while both are preparing for court, Riley would prefer to resolve this dispute privately. Amid the conflict, Priscilla’s camp denied her entry to Graceland and a feud with Riley ensued. Subsequently, in May 2023, Priscilla, Riley and Michael settled on Lisa’s inheritance and the Graceland estate.

The agreement

The family members qualified on the terms that Riley will serve as the sole custodian of her mother’s estate and sub-custodian for her sisters. Riley will be the owner of Graceland and will allow Priscilla Presley to retrieve any personal belongings she has at the mansion or in Graceland-controlled warehouses. Additionally, Priscilla will serve as trustee of the sub-trust fund to her son – Lisa Marie’s half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi. He is entitled to one ninth of the trust fund. The remaining 8/9 is split between Riley, Finlay and Harper. As such, Priscilla will receive an undisclosed lump sum payment from it and will now serve as Special Counsel. Riley will pay her an undisclosed monthly fee for the role.