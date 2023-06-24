Probably not so innovative after all: health insurance cancels osteopathy reimbursement / VOD advises …

Association of Osteopaths Germany eV

After the self-proclaimed Innovationskasse canceled its previous reimbursement services for osteopathic treatments without replacement, the Association of Osteopaths Germany (VOD) eV advises comparing and changing health insurance funds. “Almost 100 statutory health insurance companies subsidize osteopathic treatments, some with higher, some with lower amounts. A comparison is worthwhile in any case, changing health insurance is possible without bureaucracy,” says VOD chairwoman Prof. Marina Fuhrmann.

The fact that the IKK – The Innovation Fund has now deleted osteopathy was received with astonishment, both by patients and osteopaths. “Evidently osteopathy is perceived as a dispensable marketing tool and not as a form of medicine that is increasingly in demand, which can ultimately save costs in the health care system. We have therefore contacted the board of directors of the health insurance company in order to reduce any possible information deficits here and to advertise that the Insured persons of the IKK will receive grants again in the future,” explains Prof. Fuhrmann.

If you want to compare and change your insurance company, you will find the necessary information on Germany’s largest osteopathy portal at www.osteopathie.de/krankenkassenliste.

Good to know:

Osteopathy is an independent form of medicine that serves to identify and treat functional disorders. Osteopathic diagnosis and treatment is done exclusively with the hands. The patient is considered in its entirety. Osteopathy is useful for many diseases and treats preventively.

Background:

The Association of Osteopaths Germany (VOD) eV was founded in Wiesbaden in 1994 as a specialist association for osteopathy. As the first and, with more than 5,900 members, the largest professional association, the VOD essentially pursues the following goals: It demands the independent profession of osteopath at the highest quality level. He explains about osteopathy, provides factual and neutral information and conducts quality assurance in the interests of the patients. In addition, the VOD provides highly qualified osteopaths. Around 2 million visitors get information on osteopathy.de every year. Almost 100 statutory health insurance companies subsidize osteopathy.

Additional Information:

