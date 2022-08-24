Home Health Problems for Facebook, users complain: “The feed is full of people I don’t follow”
Problems for Facebook, users complain: “The feed is full of people I don’t follow”


Problems for Facebook, users complain: “The feed is full of people I don’t follow”

Problems for Facebook. In the past couple of hours, hundreds of thousands of users are reporting that posts from people they don’t know, groups they don’t follow, or celebrity posts they don’t care about are appearing on their news feed. “It is as if the feed has gone crazy, pages appear that I have never started to follow”, reports an American user on Twitter.

On the Downdetector.com website, a reference compass for problems with social platforms and online services, between 8.30 am and 9.30 am several thousand reports of problems were recorded on the platform owned by the Meta holding company.

Several users report feeds with a completely distorted order, where the priorities of choice are skipped. A bit like if the recommendation algorithm, the engine that makes us see news in the feeds that it thinks are of most interest to us, at some point stopped working.

And the thing that arouses hilarity is that many see posts related to celebrities and celebrities, who may not follow. The extent of the malfunction is significant, as it affects some of the most followed Facebook accounts. Among these, the pages of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 152 million followers, Shakira, who has 116 million and Rihanna, who has 101 million.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the hashtag #FacebookDown begins to gain popularity, where all user comments are collected. Even more, #Facebookhacked grows. In reality, it seems we can safely rule out that the ongoing disservice is the work of cybercriminals: the company, contacted by Italian Tech, admits the problem and explains that its engineers are already working to solve it. “We know some people are having problems with their Facebook Feed.

We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience “, comments a spokesperson for Meta.

