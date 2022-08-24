Home Business Record increase in gas: Coldiretti, avalanche effect on prices from fields to tables +9 billion
Business

Record increase in gas: Coldiretti, avalanche effect on prices from fields to tables +9 billion

by admin

The skyrocketing gas prices have a snowball effect on food spending with the rise in the purchase of nitrogen-based fertilizers needed to grow crops. This is what Coldiretti affirms in reference to the impact of expensive energy on the tables of Italians, underlining that nitrogen fertilizers represent about 70% of the total and are produced from nitrogen obtained from the air and hydrogen obtained from gas, which cost has become prohibitive. “In Italy in the countryside – underlines Coldiretti – there are in fact increases ranging from + 170% for fertilizers to + 129% for diesel, but increases in the entire supply chain”.

Coldiretti dubbed it as a “deadly mix” that will cost Italian families almost 9 billion euros in 2022 for food spending alone, due to the effect of inflation that mainly affects the weakest categories, according to Coldiretti’s analysis. based on Istat data on Italian consumption and inflation trends in the first seven months of the year.

See also  Summary of known details of iPhone 14: Apple's biggest change to the Pro model to increase the price to 6799 yuan? - Apple iPhone

You may also like

Alstom: 14 Coradia iLint trains begin passenger service...

Seeing the value of digitalization, TalkingData won the...

Italy, is there a risk of a financial...

Financial data from the Yangtze River Delta in...

Mini Creation’s “Mini World” IP trendy play debuted...

The iPhone 14 will be less Chinese. Apple...

Three departments: Promote the coordinated development of the...

Volatility at the Business Square, growing expectations for...

Euro-dollar exchange rate falls below parity euro zone...

The stock exchanges of today, August 24th. Gas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy