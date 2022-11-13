Experts say that eating processed meat can pose enormous health risks. The details.

Processed meat hurts. This is further confirmed by a new related study, created specifically to identify how much the risk of incurring heart disease increases even more.

To eat even just 50 grams of processed meat such as sausages, ham or bacon puts us 18% more at this risk. A + 9%, therefore with a possible more moderate danger, is obtained by eating unprocessed red meat of pork, beef or lamb.

The safest meat of all is instead white, chicken or turkey, which does not carry any pitfalls. To make it known are the researchers of the English University of Oxforda university that also contributed to the creation of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It is the presence that makes processed meat so insidious in excessive amounts of saturated fat and salt in it. The intake of which stimulates the further formation of harmful cholesterol and raises blood pressure respectively. Two factors that weigh precisely on the health of an individual’s coronary situation.

Processed meat, as the study took place

The scholars also considered the data collected in more than three decades of analysis and observations on nearly one and a half million people residing in Europe and the United States mostly.

Read Also: Fat Burning Diet | the foods that will make you lose weight in no time

The maximum amount of processed meat beyond which not to go should be a maximum of twice a week. The World Health Organization also spoke about the risks associated with the excessive consumption of red meat, both processed and unprocessed.

Read also: Aluminum foods | what are the risks of migration and how to avoid them

As always, moderation is required in the intake of any food, to avoid the risk of running into unpleasant consequences in the short, medium or long term.

Read also: Food safety, the results on 15 shortbread brands: this is what you buy