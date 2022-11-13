Home Health Processed meat, cancer assured if you eat it like this
Health

Processed meat, cancer assured if you eat it like this

by admin
Processed meat, cancer assured if you eat it like this

Experts say that eating processed meat can pose enormous health risks. The details.

Processed meat hurts. This is further confirmed by a new related study, created specifically to identify how much the risk of incurring heart disease increases even more.

Analysis of meat in a slaughterhouse (Photo Canva)

To eat even just 50 grams of processed meat such as sausages, ham or bacon puts us 18% more at this risk. A + 9%, therefore with a possible more moderate danger, is obtained by eating unprocessed red meat of pork, beef or lamb.

The safest meat of all is instead white, chicken or turkey, which does not carry any pitfalls. To make it known are the researchers of the English University of Oxforda university that also contributed to the creation of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It is the presence that makes processed meat so insidious in excessive amounts of saturated fat and salt in it. The intake of which stimulates the further formation of harmful cholesterol and raises blood pressure respectively. Two factors that weigh precisely on the health of an individual’s coronary situation.

Processed meat, as the study took place

The scholars also considered the data collected in more than three decades of analysis and observations on nearly one and a half million people residing in Europe and the United States mostly.

Of the processed meat
Of processed meat (Photo Canva)

Read Also: Fat Burning Diet | the foods that will make you lose weight in no time

The maximum amount of processed meat beyond which not to go should be a maximum of twice a week. The World Health Organization also spoke about the risks associated with the excessive consumption of red meat, both processed and unprocessed.

See also  The first spacewalk of an American and a Russian (who was actually Ukrainian)

Read also: Aluminum foods | what are the risks of migration and how to avoid them

As always, moderation is required in the intake of any food, to avoid the risk of running into unpleasant consequences in the short, medium or long term.

Read also: Food safety, the results on 15 shortbread brands: this is what you buy

You may also like

goodbye to Livia, Grandma sweetness

Lives on the edge 📺 She has lost...

Maximum attention, avoid consuming these eggs: high risk...

awarded in memory and memory of Silvia Nanni

Salmonella alarm in eggs, products withdrawn from supermarket...

Regenerative medicine and type 1 diabetes: the stem...

never eat these foods. “Caution”

Long Covid, here’s who is most at risk

Hair loss, is a vitamin responsible? Here’s what...

the sprint of research. Time for new drugs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy