The U.S. healthcare system is suffering from a “triple epidemic” shock. The American College of Emergency Physicians said the medical system was dealing with a “triple epidemic” of respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and new coronary pneumonia, and emergency rooms were crowded with patients waiting for beds, according to a US media report on the 11th. The American College of Emergency Physicians said emergency rooms are experiencing a crisis with unprecedented levels of patient numbers and deaths while waiting to be seen.

At present, Europe is experiencing a large-scale bird flu epidemic. On the 10th local time, the French Ministry of Agriculture announced that it would raise the risk level of avian flu from medium to high, requiring all poultry to be “raised indoors”. Not only France, but also European countries such as the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom are currently facing a bird flu crisis.

In addition, more and more international giants are announcing layoffs against the backdrop of inflation and economic weakness. Disney’s CEO said in an internal memo to company executives that the company is putting a targeted hiring pause and plans to cut costs to control costs. Previously, the metaverse giant Meta announced that it would lay off 11,000 employees, the well-known social media giant Twitter laid off 50% of its staff, and about 3,700 people were fired.

The emergency room is full! The “triple epidemic” hits the US medical system

The U.S. is being hit by a “triple outbreak,” with emergency rooms overflowing and patients dying while waiting to be seen.

The American College of Emergency Physicians said emergency rooms are experiencing a crisis with unprecedented levels of patient numbers, with patients deteriorating and dying while waiting to be seen. “Patients with nowhere to go are in the emergency room in some cases for days, weeks or even months,” said the president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “This strains the health care system, exhausts emergency physicians, and leaves patients lives are at risk.”

More than 30 health care groups, including the American College of Emergency Physicians, have written to the White House asking for a meeting to discuss a solution. “The health care system is already so strained, how does it respond to the surge in patient numbers caused by emergencies such as natural disasters, school shootings, mass casualty traffic incidents, etc.,” the letter said.

High-level alarm sounded!Europe faces bird flu crisis

At present, in addition to the energy crisis, many European countries have also encountered a large-scale bird flu epidemic. On the 10th local time, the French Ministry of Agriculture announced that it would raise the risk level of bird flu from intermediate to high, requiring all poultry to adopt “indoor breeding” and keep indoor activities to prevent the spread of bird flu.

As the second largest poultry producer in the European Union, France suffered the worst bird flu outbreak in history this year, with a total of about 22 million poultry culled. Among them, in the three months from August 1 to November 8 this year, a total of 49 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza occurred in France, and the number of cases is still increasing.

According to CCTV news reports, not only France, but also European countries such as the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom are currently facing a bird flu crisis. The European Union’s food safety agency said last month that Europe has suffered the worst bird flu outbreak on record this year, with nearly 50 million poultry culled.

It is understood that avian influenza is mainly a disease of birds, which usually breaks out in autumn and winter. It can be transmitted to poultry through wild birds carrying avian influenza virus, and human infection may also occur.

With the approaching of traditional western festivals, the spread of bird flu and inflation and other problems have exacerbated the crisis of egg supply in many countries. British egg producers have warned that if the government does not intervene in time, British consumers may not be able to eat eggs by the end of the holiday.

Another giant announces layoffs

According to US media reports on the 11th, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in an internal memo to company executives that the company is suspending hiring in a targeted manner and planning “small layoffs” to control costs.

“While certain macroeconomic factors are beyond our control, achieving these goals requires all to continue to do their part in managing the things that can be controlled — especially costs,” the memo read.

Bob Chapek said hiring will continue for a small number of the most important business-driven roles, while all others will be on hold. He wrote in the memo: “I am fully aware that this will be a difficult process for many of you and your teams and that we will have to make difficult and uncomfortable decisions. But this is exactly what What leadership requires, and I thank you in advance for stepping up on this important occasion.”

In recent days, Disney reported quarterly earnings that missed Wall Street expectations, and the giant reported a quarterly loss in its streaming business that more than doubled from a year earlier. After the financial report was disclosed, the company’s stock price fell by more than 13% on November 9, hitting the lowest closing price since March 2020, evaporating more than $20 billion in market value.

It is worth noting that many giants in the United States have recently announced layoffs. On November 9, the metaverse giant Meta announced that it would lay off 13% of its employees, that is, more than 11,000 people will be laid off. This is the first large-scale layoff of Meta since its establishment 18 years ago. After Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter, a well-known social media platform in the United States, he announced that the company would lay off 50% of its staff and about 3,700 people had been fired. Chip giant Intel CEO confirmed that the company will launch large-scale, “targeted” layoffs around the world. Earlier, Microsoft was also revealed to be planning layoffs. In addition, although Google parent company Alphabet has not proposed a layoff plan, it has decided to slow down the pace of hiring. Amazon also said it plans to suspend hiring for several months due to the economic environment.

(Article source: Broker China)