Home Health Products withdrawn, type of rice that could cause cancer removed
Health

by admin
Il risk of heavy metal contamination as the cadmium it is a serious public health problem. In this specific case, the rice and risottos contaminated have emerged from an Italian company. Before knowing the withdrawn products, however, let’s see what cadmium is and what it causes in humans.

Withdrawn products: the alarm is very serious

Il cadmium it is a toxic heavy metal that can be present in soil, water and air. It can be absorbed by plants and animals, and then end up in our food. Exposure to cadmium can cause a number of health problems, as already mentioned, like cancer and cardiovascular disorders, among others. For this reason, if you discover that you have one of the recalled products at home, it is important not to consume it return it to the store for a refund.

Il Ministry of Healthin collaboration with the competent authorities, therefore recalled:

  • Carnaroli rice pack of 500 grams with number of lotto 22052 and expiration date on May 10, 2024
  • risotto speck e radicchiopack of 400 grams with number of lotto 22082 and expiry date 10 August 2024;
  • speck risotto and porcini mushroomspack of 400 grams with number of lotto 22082 and expiration date August 10, 2024
  • risotto with porcini mushroomspack of 400 grams with number of lotto 22082 and expiry date 10 August;
  • Risotto with trufflesnumber of lotto 22082 and expiry date 10 August 2024, pack of 400 grams
  • Cacio e Pepe risottopack of 400 grams, number of lotto 22082 and deadline August 10, 2024;
  • risotto with porcini mushrooms and saffron sold in the 400 gram pack with number of lotto 22082 and expiry date August 10, 2024.
