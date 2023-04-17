Prof. Dr. Lothar H. Wieler is the new President of the RKI

Prof. dr. Lothar H. Wieler

Prof. Dr. Wieler received his doctorate from the Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich. Since 1998 he has been a professor and currently Managing Director of the Institute for Microbiology and Animal Diseases at the Free University of Berlin. His scientific activities at the universities of Munich, Ulm and Gießen as well as research stays in the USA and Great Britain focused on the mechanisms of transmission of infectious agents and their disease-causing factors. Using genome analysis, he decodes the genesis and relationship of infectious agents, which means that outbreaks can be traced immediately and thus contained more quickly. One of his main research areas are infections with multi-resistant bacteria, which are among the greatest challenges in infectious medicine.