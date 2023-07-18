Professor Umberto Solimene has passed away – breaking latest news

by Health Editor

He was president of the World Federation of Spas and president of the Research Center in Medical Bioclimatology and Thermal Medicine of the University of Milan

suddenly passed away on Saturday 15 July Umberto Solimene, president of Femtec, the world federation of spas. An 81-year-old Milanese, he had moved to Moscow a few years ago, where he lived with his wife Natalia Chaurskaya, director of the Russian Academy of Tourism. Surgeon specialized in thermal medicine, he was president of the Research Center in Medical Bioclimatology and Thermal Medicine of the University of Milan. In 2014 he became president of Femtec, the first Italian to head the international federation born in 1937. In October he was supposed to preside over the work of the 74th Femtec conference, in Spain.

A life spent on the development of thermal medicine

Umberto Solimene was born in Milan on May 14, 1942. He graduated in Geological Sciences at the University of Pavia in 1971 and in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Milan in 1981. From 1981 to 2012 he was full professor of Therapy medicine and thermal medicine at the Milanese university, becoming, in 1994, director of the research center in medical bioclimatology and in 2002 of the research center in thalassotherapy. From 2007 to 2012 he was director of the School of Specialization in Thermal Medicine of the University of Milan. Finally, from 2013 to today, he has been president of the Research Center in Bioclimatology and Thermal Medicine of the same university.

Among the leading representatives of hydrotherapy worldwide, Professor Solimene was internationally recognized for his knowledge of mineral and thermal waters and as an expert in ecology, climatology, physiology and the relationship between human pathology and the environment. In 2014 he took over from Nikolai Storozhenko at the helm of Femtec, earning for the Federation, the following year, accreditation with the World Health Organization (WHO) as the only non-governmental organization in the sector. In 2020 he also became president of the bioenergetics association dedicated to the psychotherapist Francesco Padrini. Greetings from Femtec . He was a special person, a great professional with high moral qualities, always ready to lend his support to everyone, to create synergies, to develop new initiatives. And above all he was a dear friend to all of us, the members of the Council of the World Federation of Spas issued in a note. Femtec suffers a great and painful loss as well as all friends and colleagues. A great loss for the whole world of balneology, said Olga Surdu, Femtec vice president, on behalf of all the members of the Federation Council.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

