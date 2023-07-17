Promoting Comprehensive Mental Health in the Workplace: Strategies to Retain Talent

Natura & Co Organizes Panel on Workplace Mental Health

Mexico City, Mexico – Natura & Co recently organized a panel titled “Comprehensive health and well-being in the workplace: keys to retain talent” to address the importance of protecting the mental health of Mexican workers. The panel, which included experts from various fields, aimed to open a dialogue and promote policies from the Human Resources sector that prioritize employee well-being.

According to the World Health Organization’s World Report on Mental Health, depression and anxiety lead to a loss of 12,000 million work days every year, resulting in nearly one billion dollars in economic losses worldwide.

The panel highlighted the concerning increase in anxiety by 25% in the workplace following the pandemic. Renata Maldonado, Director of Human Resources at Natura & Co, emphasized the importance of promoting self-care among employees to combat anxiety, stating that “anxiety will undoubtedly be the disease of the future.”

Key speakers at the panel shared insights and experiences from their respective organizations. They highlighted the link between purpose and well-being in the workplace, emphasizing that empowering employees and helping them find purpose leads to holistic health and well-being. Companies like Natura & Co have been focusing on accompanying employees in building healthy habits and providing support from mental health specialists to promote emotional health.

The panelists also discussed the impact of work stress on employees’ mental health. It was revealed that 75% of Mexicans suffer from fatigue due to work stress, surpassing figures from countries like China and the United States. This high level of work stress negatively impacts productivity.

To address this issue, panelists recommended implementing preventive measures for mental health in the workplace, rather than solely reactive measures. They stressed the need for a comprehensive wellness system that supports employees in reaching their full potential. Clear and well-communicated policies, humane and flexible leadership, and a work environment based on trust were identified as the pillars of a healthy workplace.

The panelists acknowledged that businesses are currently facing a mental health crisis and emphasized the importance of normalizing the conversation around mental health within organizations.

Natura & Co, as an organization dedicated to sustainability and well-being, will continue its efforts to prioritize the well-being of its employees. Their Commitment to Life, outlined in their 2030 Sustainability Vision, includes promoting gender equality, inclusion, decent wages, and protecting human rights in their supply chain.

The panel highlighted the relevance of mental health in the public agenda of Mexico, especially as the country recently became the eighth in the world to enact Convention 190 of the International Labor Organization on violence and harassment in the workplace.

Natura & Co reaffirms its commitment to supporting the well-being of its employees through programs, strategies, and policies that prioritize their most valuable resource – people.

