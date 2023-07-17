Home » CNE accredited 242 national observers
News

CNE accredited 242 national observers

by admin
CNE accredited 242 national observers

ELECTIONS

On the morning of this Saturday, July 15, 2023, the Plenary of the National Electoral Council (CNE) approved the accreditation as electoral observers of the early elections 2023 to 174 national natural persons.

CNE accredits 242 national observers for the 2023 Early Elections.

Also a national legal person with 65 delegates and three foreign natural persons domiciled in Ecuador, who met the requirements of the electoral regulations. With this, there are a total of 242 national observers.

Likewise, the accreditation of the Citizen Oversight Office was approved to monitor, control and supervise the administration and management carried out in the CNE, within the framework of the Popular Consultation on Metallic Mining in the Commonwealth of Chocó Andino.

There is less and less left for the early elections to which the registered Ecuadorians will submit for this second electoral day of the year.

Last February, sectional authorities, Citizen Participation and Social Control councilors were elected and, additionally, ballots were received for a popular consultation of eight questions, among other local consultations.

But well, already in the current context, this coming August 20 the decision will be to choose president and vice president of the Republic, national, provincial and foreign assembly members. In addition, decide on two popular consultations, one national and the other only for the Quito canton. /The Telegraph.

See also  Shenzhen's epidemic intensifies, China Electronics First Street "Huaqiangbei" is closed | closed management | blockade |

You may also like

Child Critically Injured After Fall on Ride at...

55 whales die after running aground on a...

Three years imprisonment for millionaire thief

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, July 18

Federal Ministry of Justice wants to further develop...

Collapse of a building in Egypt leaves around...

In Colombia, industry and commerce continued to fall...

The last generation is radicalizing – and wants...

Former FMLN secretary general Medardo González and his...

Mysterious Death of Missing New York Man Under...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy