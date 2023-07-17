CNE accredited 242 national observers

ELECTIONS

On the morning of this Saturday, July 15, 2023, the Plenary of the National Electoral Council (CNE) approved the accreditation as electoral observers of the early elections 2023 to 174 national natural persons.

Also a national legal person with 65 delegates and three foreign natural persons domiciled in Ecuador, who met the requirements of the electoral regulations. With this, there are a total of 242 national observers.

Likewise, the accreditation of the Citizen Oversight Office was approved to monitor, control and supervise the administration and management carried out in the CNE, within the framework of the Popular Consultation on Metallic Mining in the Commonwealth of Chocó Andino.

There is less and less left for the early elections to which the registered Ecuadorians will submit for this second electoral day of the year.

Last February, sectional authorities, Citizen Participation and Social Control councilors were elected and, additionally, ballots were received for a popular consultation of eight questions, among other local consultations.

But well, already in the current context, this coming August 20 the decision will be to choose president and vice president of the Republic, national, provincial and foreign assembly members. In addition, decide on two popular consultations, one national and the other only for the Quito canton. /The Telegraph.

