A man and his dog adrift in the Pacific Ocean for two months: safe

A man (and his dog) adrift for two months in the Pacific Ocean: here’s how they were saved

A 51-year-old Australian sailor and his dog have been rescued after two months adrift in the Pacific Oceansurvived by drinking rainwater and eating raw fish.

Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella set off on a catamaran from the Mexican city of La Paz in April, planning to sail around 6 thousand kilometers before dropping anchor in French Polynesia.

But they soon found themselves ‘hostages’ of Pacific after heavy seas damaged the vessel and knocked out electronic devices.

When the exhausted boater was rescued, he had “only his fishing tackle” left, as he told his rescuers: stubble, several kilos less as a result of a spartan diet, he said he still felt “in excellent health.

I went through a very difficult test” but “now I just need rest and good food because I’ve been alone at sea for a long time“. Shaddock and Bella should be taken back to Mexico soon.

