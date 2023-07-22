Pronova BKK nominated for the German Sustainability Award

Pronova BKK

Pronova BKK has been nominated for the German Sustainability Award 2023. This was decided by an independent industry jury as part of its own research. The award is the largest of its kind in Europe. Which company will receive it in the “health insurance” sector will be announced on November 23, 2023.

For the jury, Pronova BKK is already one of the pioneers of transformation in its industry. “It is a great honor for us to have been nominated for this award,” says Brigitte Müller, CSR manager and responsible for sustainability at Pronova BKK. “The nomination confirms that we are on the right track with our commitment and sustainability management. As a company and health insurance company, we also want to make a lasting difference for planetary health. Whether individually or collectively: every measure that pays into the sustainability account brings us a little closer to a healthy, clean and fair future,” adds Brigitte Müller.

Sustainability with strategy

Sustainability is an integral part of the corporate orientation of Pronova BKK. In doing so, it sets a good example: As the first health insurance company, its sustainability strategy is based on the “ZNU standard for sustainable management”. It is also the first in its industry to switch to the electronic health card made from recycled material. In addition, the company has been one of the winners of the climate rescuer award for the fourth year in a row, which honors the environmentally friendly commitment of employees. With prevention projects such as B. the school project “Blue Marble Health“, Pronova BKK is committed to planetary health.

