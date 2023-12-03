Proposed Consensus on Classification and Treatment of Hematotoxicity Associated with Immune Effector Cells

Diana, the magazine of Advanced Therapies, is set to publish a groundbreaking consensus on the classification and treatment of hematotoxicity associated with immune effector cells (Icaht). An international panel of physicians and researchers have collaborated to propose this consensus, addressing a critical aspect of hematology and hemotherapy. The publication will provide valuable insights and guidance for medical professionals and researchers in the field. Stay tuned for the release of this important study in Diana magazine.

