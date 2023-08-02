Prostate Health: Prevention, Recommended Foods, and Natural Remedies for Men Over 50

Title: Taking Care of Your Prostate: Tips for a Healthy Lifestyle

Subtitle: Expert advice on preventing common prostate disorders and natural remedies

Date: [Current Date]

Heat and Dehydration: A Risk for Men Over 50

As the summer heat intensifies, it poses potential risks to men, especially those over the age of 50. Recent epidemiological data suggests that the prostate, a small gland responsible for producing seminal fluid, may be susceptible to disorders. Proper hydration becomes crucial during hot weather, as loss of fluids through sweating can pave the way for infections that can be both bothersome and discomforting. To shed light on this issue, we consulted Dr. Luigi Alberto Marrari.

Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy: An Aging-related Concern

Also known as enlarged prostate, benign prostatic hypertrophy is the second most common pathology affecting males and is linked to normal aging processes. As men grow older, the gland tends to change in size due to an imbalance between the hormones androgens and estrogens. Factors such as family history, obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease contribute to the development of this condition. Symptoms typically include difficulty urinating, frequent urination, and a sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder. Some individuals may also experience problems with erection and maintenance.

Prostatitis: Inflammation and the Culprits Behind It

Prostatitis, characterized by the inflammation of the prostate, is another commonly diagnosed problem. It can have both infectious and non-infectious causes. In the case of bacterial prostatitis, the bacteria, particularly Escherichia coli, originate from the intestine. Poor hygiene, weakened immune defenses, and unprotected sexual intercourse are contributing factors to the infection. Prostatitis can occur at any age and presents symptoms such as fever, chills, nocturia (urinating at night), presence of bacteria and/or blood in urine, irregular urine output, muscle and joint pain, as well as pain in the genital and lower back areas.

Promoting Prostate Health through Diet

Prevention plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy prostate. A 2008 analysis backed by the European Society of Urology revealed a correlation between prostatic hypertrophy, urinary disorders, and chronic inflammation. Hormonal alterations of autoimmune origin and the metabolic syndrome also seem to contribute to gland enlargement. The first step in prevention is maintaining proper hydration by drinking at least two liters of water daily. Alcohol, foods rich in Omega-6, preserved meats, sausages, eggs, fried foods, refined flours, fatty cheeses, spicy foods, and desserts should be avoided. A balanced diet rich in fiber, fruits, and vegetables is recommended. Including foods like oilseeds, extra virgin olive oil, and fish rich in Omega-3 (such as salmon, tuna, sardines, and mackerel) is advisable.

Regular Physical Activity for a Healthy Prostate

Regular physical activity is essential for overall well-being, including prostate health. However, caution should be exercised when it comes to daily cycling, as it can negatively affect the prostate and urinary tract health in individuals who have already experienced related problems.

Natural Remedies: Assisting Prostate Function

Various natural remedies can assist in maintaining proper prostate function. For instance, the fruit of Serenoa repens, a plant belonging to the Arecaceae family, was traditionally used by the Indians of Florida to counter urinary tract and reproductive system issues. This shrub inhibits the binding of dihydrotestosterone to androgen receptors and also reduces the activity of the enzyme 5-alpha-reductase, responsible for the cell proliferation often seen in prostatic hypertrophy. Italian research has also explored the synergy between Serenoa repens and stinging nettle (nettle), which has shown antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties by inhibiting cyclooxygenase and 5-lipoxygenase enzymes, thereby reducing the synthesis of prostaglandins and leukotrienes.

In conclusion, by adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes proper hydration, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and considering natural remedies, men can take proactive steps to maintain a healthy prostate and mitigate the risks associated with common disorders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

