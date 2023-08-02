City Grand Prix: On August 15, Marchtrenk will measure success in miles

First exhaust yourself running and then regain the lost calories with the strudel day: This “all-round package” will be delivered on August 15th by the ninth Marchtrenker Stadtgrandprix. Numerous amateur athletes have already registered for the event. “We hope that we will break the 500 participant mark this year,” says Martin Wiesinger, chairman of ASKÖ Marchtrenk, which organizes the run in cooperation with the city of Marchtrenk.

As always, distances at the Grand Prix are measured in miles. Again this year there will be individual races over one mile (around 1.6 kilometres) and ten miles as well as the relay race over ten miles. “By popular request from the participants, we have shortened the average distance from five to three miles,” says Wiesinger.

Martin Wiesinger, Chairman of ASKÖ Marchtrenk Image: private

Relay race particularly popular

It is already becoming apparent that the relay race will be the most popular variant – numerous clubs or employees of companies get together in teams of two to ten people.

The route is very flat and suitable for a wide audience. A lap is one mile long and is completed one to ten times, depending on the competition. Everyone starts together at 10 a.m. “It’s about offering a colorful mix for the participants and enabling them to have a nice running experience together,” says Wiesinger. There are even more registrations than for adults for the “Young & Fun” run for children and young people after the main event. Children born in 2013 or later run a total of 700 meters, those born between 2009 and 2012 run 1400 meters.

Around the running event there is a city festival with live music and catering. The organizers have also announced “Strudel Day”: From 2 p.m. different types of strudel will be served. 50 cents per piece goes to charity.

Pre-registration for the Grand Prix is ​​still open until August 12th stadtgrandprix.at possible. Late entries are possible on August 14th and 15th at the start number distribution in the middle school in Marchtrenk. Start and finish as well as the award ceremony and the festival are on the town square of Marchtrenk. (fam, vaba)

