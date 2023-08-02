Dice Delivers on Promise with Battlefield 2042, But Was It Worth the Wait?

DICE Delivers on Promise with Battlefield 2042 Map Redesign

In an effort to address the ongoing concerns and issues surrounding Battlefield 2042, game developer DICE has released a statement announcing the completion of a major update. The update includes a map redesign that aims to improve the gameplay experience.

Gamers have been eagerly awaiting this update, as many have voiced their disappointment with the initial release of the game. According to Petter Hegevall from Gamereactor.cn, Battlefield 2042 was launched prematurely, and it should have undergone further development for at least six months before hitting the store shelves.

However, after nearly two years of constant updates, DICE claims that the game is now functional and complete. This latest update particularly focuses on improving the Hourglass map, which has been reduced in size. DICE states that this map redesign signifies their fulfillment of the promise they made when launching Season 1: Zero Hour last year.

Expressing their gratitude to the gaming community for their patience and feedback, DICE acknowledges the players’ continued support. The developers encourage players to share their thoughts on the recent changes, promising to make any necessary adjustments.

Aside from the map redesign, DICE is also working on the release of new attachments for submachine guns (SMGs), light machine guns (LMGs), and sidearm vault weapons. These attachments are part of DICE’s efforts to ensure that the gameplay and versatility of these weapons match their Total War counterparts.

Additionally, DICE is introducing squad management improvements in the form of the first iteration of a new feature. However, gamers have provided feedback regarding the absence of a “kick and lock” feature, which grants squad leaders full control over their squad. DICE acknowledges this feedback as crucial and promises to include both features in future updates.

While some may argue that these improvements should have been implemented earlier, DICE emphasizes the importance of listening to player feedback and continuously striving to enhance the gaming experience.

It remains to be seen whether these recent updates will appease Battlefield 2042 players and address their concerns. Nonetheless, DICE’s commitment to delivering on their promises and actively engaging with the gaming community is a positive step forward.

Sources:

Gamereactor.cn

