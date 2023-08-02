Home » Stefano De Martino at Collegio 8, the novelties of this edition
Health

by admin
It takes shape cast of The College 8. The docu-reality show that takes today’s kids into the school world of the past in every season is set this year in 2001. A slippery year, given that many of the viewers who follow the Raidue program experienced that year. And they therefore have very vivid memories in their minds.

Several novelties at Collegio 8. First of all in the teaching staff: the novelty is represented by the sisters Maria Rosa and Anna Maria Petolicchio. No longer just one Petolicchio, therefore, but even two. It will be hard for the new students of the College with two teachers so bubbly, but also so strict.

This edition of the Raidue docu-reality show will also have an exceptional narrative voice. In fact, he will be the dancer and conductor Stephen DeMartino to bring viewers into the dynamics that will develop in the class. A well-known name, chosen perhaps also to try to relaunch a program that lately seems to be no longer at the center of viewers’ thoughts.

Meanwhile, the first rumors about the members of the cast are also beginning to filter. Who will be the kids protagonists? The first name would be that of Carmelina Iannoni, fifteen-year-old daughter of Carmen Di Pietro. In short, after having tried to involve her son Alessandro in the world of entertainment with the participation in the Isola dei Famosi precisely in pairs with the mother-participation, moreover which was not followed by other appearances on TV-, Carmen Di Pietro would now try with the her daughter. Will it be a new hole in the water?

