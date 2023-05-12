Protection from sun rays|Sun rays as a source of health

Any further exposure to the sun increases the risk of skin cancer, even if sunscreen is used. With children in particular, care must be taken to ensure adequate sun protection with creams and clothing. Studies also confirm this.

Those children who were often on vacation in southern countries as early as pre-school age or who had sunburned several times have significantly more pigmented moles than their peers who were not or less exposed to the southern sun. According to skin experts, anyone who has more than 40 such benign pigment changes has a 50-fold increased risk of skin cancer. This is already the case for every fifth German, warn dermatologists. Parents and children should be made aware of how to deal with the sun correctly.

Haven’t we all already internalized that the sun’s rays can be dangerous for our skin? Do we still remember that the sun is also a source of health? UV light is fundamentally important for the formation of the vital vitamin D in our body. It ensures healthy bones, because vitamin D needs it for the absorption of calcium and phosphorus from food. After the winter, the vitamin D stores in the body are almost completely used up. Anyone who still prevents the natural formation of vitamin D by completely avoiding the sun in spring and summer will develop a “gigantic deficiency” of this endogenous hormone.

Epidemiological studies suggest that sunlight should also protect against cancer by regulating cell growth and against autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatism, probably by dampening overactive immune cells. Researchers even see “clear evidence” that an undersupply of vitamin D could play a role in the development of heart failure.

Apart from scientific knowledge about the positive sunny sides, we also feel it on our own bodies: the sun drives away frustration. So there are many reasons to soak up the sun, if done in moderation and with the right protection.