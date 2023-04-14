We prepare a special dish, good and dietary but above all ideal for you who are a sportsman, the protein salad, here is the recipe that gives you everything you need.

Protein Salad is a very healthy recipe that fits many lifestyles. It’s a good solution if you’re looking to add protein to your meal or if you’re an athlete who needs to meet your body’s needs. Thanks to its mini croutons of wholemeal bread, hard-boiled eggs, prawns and salad, it offers an excellent balance between protein and fiber. The main characteristics of the protein salad are the ease of preparation and the variety of ingredients. Once all the necessary elements have been collected, the next step is to mix the ingredients until a homogeneous mixture is created. The recipe is suitable for anyone as it is easily customized to suit individual preferences.

One good thing about Protein Salad is that it provides all the nutrients you need to nourish your body. Contains carbohydrates, proteins and fibers which contribute to overall well-being, contribute to immune system health, help improve blood circulation and increase energy. Furthermore, prawns are rich in iron, magnesium and zinc, essential minerals for the body. It is a dish that can be prepared at any time of the day. It can be eaten for lunch, dinner. Furthermore, it is a good alternative to fast food and meals high in fat and sugar.

The protein salad is a dish suitable for the whole family, even for children, as it contains nutritious, healthy and light ingredients.

To vary the dish you can add other ingredients such as tuna, chicken, vegetables, quinoa, corn or legumes. It is also possible to change the type of dressing, for example changing the extra virgin olive oil to balsamic vinegar. In short, this dish is a smart choice for all those who want to stay healthy and fit. Not only is it a nutritious and healthy recipe, but it’s also quite tasty. It can be prepared quickly and customized according to individual needs. For these reasons, we highly recommend it.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

300 g of lettuce

500 g in gamberi

3 boiled eggs

2 slices of wholemeal cereal bread

1 lemon

Extra virgin olive oil to taste

sale q.b

pepe q.b

Preparation of protein salad

The first thing to do is to choose among the various types of salad on the market the one that contains the most nutrients if you don’t prefer lettuce. Then preferably cut the leaves into strips and place them in a large bowl, season with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. Then prepare the prawns. To clean the prawns, remove the carapace, then cut the abdomen and remove the black thread, rinse under running water. Then place the prawns in a bowl of salted water and steam them for about 6-8 minutes.

In a separate saucepan, immerse the eggs in water and let them cook for 15-20 minutes as it begins to boil. Finally drain, remove the shell and cut into chunks. Also add the hard-boiled eggs to the salad and mix for flavor.

Then take a small pan, add a drizzle of oil and cook the wholemeal bread cut into chunks. In the bowl with the salad and the eggs, finally add the prawns, the bread and mix with the lemon juice, oil, salt and pepper. Serve on the table and it will be ready to be enjoyed. The protein salad for athletes is a tasty and balanced food solution to replenish energy in a healthy and nutritious way, to better prepare for the next workouts.