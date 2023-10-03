Protests against Giorgia Meloni in Turin, moments of tension

The protest procession against the arrival in the city of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was blocked and surrounded by a police cordon in Piazza Castello, in Turin, near the headquarters of the prefecture. There are around 300 demonstrators, mostly young and very young. Shortly before, still in Piazza Castello, there were other moments of tension. Sources among the demonstrators say that among them there are at least one injured and some bruised.

“Meloni in Turin you are not welcome” is the banner carried this morning by a group of young people in front of Palazzo Nuovo, home of the humanities faculties of the subalpine university, where the demonstrators are gathering to protest against the Prime Minister, of whom she is participation in the Festival of the Regions is expected. For the moment there are around two hundred present. There are activists from the Askatasuna social centre, from the student collectives against high rents, from Cambiare Rotta, from the No Tav movement and from Power to the People.

Mid-morning there were moments of tension in Turin during the protest march against Giorgia Meloni. The demonstrators, who numbered around three hundred, started from Palazzo Nuovo in an attempt to reach Piazza Carignano. In via Principe Amedeo they pushed against the police cordon and a brawl broke out, with some truncheon strikes. Shortly afterwards, eggs were thrown at the police in via Lagrange.

