Prune and fertilize roses in summer > – Guide – Garden

Status: 06/19/2023 11:24 a.m

In the case of roses that bloom more often, pruning in summer promotes flowering. But where exactly should the scissors be applied? And how do you recognize wild shoots?

“Do I have to cut back my rose?” Many a hobby gardener may ask themselves in summer. With hybrid tea roses and wild roses that have bloomed once, the faded flowers can be left where they are. In the case of roses that bloom more often, however, you should always use scissors, because cutting them back promotes the formation of flowers.

That’s what matters when it comes to cutting

It is cut below the old flower, just above the next five-petalled shoot. The rule of thumb: cut back weak shoots hard, strong shoots only lightly, as the cut stimulates the rose to form new strong shoots, which will then bloom profusely again.

Identify and remove wild shoots

Wild shoots should be removed as deep as possible.

Wild shoots in particular should be removed, as they rob the rose of a lot of strength. They sprout below the grafting point on the root neck. The leaves on these shoots have a different color, are smaller, and consist of up to eight pairs of leaves. Remove the wild shoots as deep as possible, otherwise they will keep growing. For this measure, carefully remove the soil around the roots and tear out the wild shoots.

Why cut roses at all?

If you just let the rose grow, it will get bigger, but also weaker overall. Few flowers would appear over the years and the plant would be more susceptible to pests. The right pruning ensures a healthy, vigorously flowering rose. Exception: the climbing rambler rose is rarely pruned. If at all, thin them out a little and remove dead shoots or shoots that have become much too long.

Sharp and dangerous spikes

Rose scissors must be very sharp.

So that not only the rose, but also its owner stays healthy, he should always wear suitable gloves when cutting. The danger of the spines is often underestimated: Injuries can quickly develop into long-term inflammation. The pruning tool for the rose, on the other hand, cannot be sharp enough: in order to avoid bruising and thus damaging the plant, the rose scissors must be well sharpened. Only then is the cut smooth and does not offer any additional surface for pests to attack.

So-called rose presentation scissors are recommended. It can be used with one hand and holds cut shoots or flowers. This reduces the risk of injury.

Rosen sdo not fertilize late in the year

After the first flowering, the rose should be fertilized. Compost or other organic fertilizer works best. It is essential to pay attention to the amount recommended by the manufacturer, because too much of the nitrogen contained in it makes the rose sick. The last fertilization should be done in July at the latest. Then the rose should not form any new shoots. They wouldn’t survive the winter because they didn’t have time to mature and woody.

Regular loosening of the soil prevents the soil from becoming too dense, so water can penetrate easily. If you still want to plant in autumn, you can opt for bare-root roses.

Fertilize and water roses properly



Fertilize roses twice a year: when they sprout in spring and in June for the main bloom, alternatively you can use special long-term fertilizers, for example special rose fertilizers or organic fertilizers such as horn shavings and compost sticks are no longer fertilized at the end of July so that the shoots can mature by winter only in the root area water and always keep the soil to avoid waterlogging slightly moist allow the top layer of soil to dry before watering again freshly planted roses need plenty of water until they are established AUDIO: rose care: questions and answers (40 min)

Further information

The rose is considered the queen of flowers. Not only does it look gorgeous, it also requires special care. more

Basically, cutting roses in the fall is not necessary. But in some cases it can make sense. more

Roses can also thrive in a tub. Requirements are a large pot and sufficient fertilizer. more

Depending on the variety, climbing roses bloom once or twice a year and create a fairytale atmosphere. Tips for care. more

Roses in a bed are particularly attractive when they are combined with flowers that emphasize their beauty. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Garden: All carrots, or what?! | 07/21/2021 | 7:05 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

