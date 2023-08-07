Bitter draw: HSV conceded equalizer at KSC in the final minute | > – Sports

Status: 06.08.2023 4:08 p.m

A draw that feels like a defeat: HSV did not get more than 2: 2 (0: 1) in the away game at Karlsruher SC in the 2nd Bundesliga. The equalizer for KSC came in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

by Matthew Heidrich

It couldn’t be any worse. With a lot of commitment, a dream free-kick from Laszlo Benes and the reliability of striker Robert Glatzel, HSV had turned a 0-1 deficit in Karlsruhe and looked like the sure winner. But KSC didn’t give up and launched one last attack: Returnee Lars Stindl put the ball through to Budu Siwsiwadze, who scored to make it 2-2 (90’+5′).

“In the end you have to do it 3-1 and 4-1, wipe your mouth and go home.”

HSV-Trainer Tim Walter

State of emergency at KSC, boundless disappointment at HSV. After the 5: 3 opening spectacle against Schalke, the top start with two wins was within reach, but the draw felt like a defeat.

Glatzel: “The result is extremely bitter”

“The result is extremely bitter. It’s unbelievable that the last ball went in,” said Glatzel. “These are of course wasted points, even if the draw is fair overall.”

AUDIO: HSV striker Glatzel: “These are of course points given away” (2 min)

HSV needed about half an hour to really get into the game. KSC had already nailed it and made it 1-0 through Fabian Schleusener (14′). The Karlsruhe attacker was completely free after a nice change of game. It was the deserved lead for the handy hosts.

Glatzel fails from an acute angle

Significant for the performance of the guests: The first chance to score resulted from an individual action and only ripped the Hamburg supporters off their seats in the 38th minute. Glatzel tanked up in the penalty area and just missed the KSC goal from a tight angle. Two minutes later, the double goal scorer from the Schalke game should have scored the equalizer from a central position, but he didn’t finish with enough focus.

The bottom line is that from HSV’s point of view it was far too little and it didn’t really get any better at the beginning of the second half. Coach Tim Walter had seen enough and in the 55th minute took out Guilherme Ramos, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer and Levin Öztunali, who were all at risk from yellow and red, and all of them disappointed. Stephan Ambrosius, Jean-Luc Dompé and Bakery Jatta took over.

Benes hits emotionally – Glatzel skilfully

However, the trio had nothing to do with the equaliser. Benes flicked a free kick after a foul on Immanuel Pherai from a central position over the KSC wall and into the goal unstoppable for keeper Patrick Drewes – 1:1 (61st). Only four minutes later, an unwanted Benes pass found Glatzel, who skilfully extended into the far corner and put HSV in the lead – the game turned within four minutes and also turned a bit upside down.

Karlsruhe was by no means defeated. Marvin Wanitzek took aim directly from the edge of the penalty area, but HSV keeper Daniel Heuer-Fernandes amazed the spectators with a sensational air show and saved the shot (76′). Dompé and Jatta should have made everything clear in stoppage time after a counterattack, but gave away far too hastily. That should pay off…

2nd matchday, 06.08.2023 1:30 p.m

Karlsruhe SC

2

Hamburger SV

2

Tore:

Karlsruhe SC:

Drewes – S. Jung (90th Marino), Bormuth, Franke, Heise (87th Herold) – Gondorf – Nebel (78th Burnic), Wanitzek – Stindl – Rossmann (78th Siwsiwadse), Schleusener



Hamburger SV:

Heuer Fernandes – Van der Brempt, Ramos (55 Ambrosius), Hadzikadunic, Heyer – Pherai (90 Krahn), Meffert, Benes – Königsdörffer (55 Dompé), Glatzel, Öztunali (55 Jatta / 90+3 Muheim)



Viewers:

33000

More data about the game

