Para Swimming World Championships: Silver for Verena Schott on the final day

Status: 06.08.2023 21:41

Verena Schott gave the German swimmers their 17th medal at the end of the Para World Championships in Manchester. The partially paraplegic Greifswalder won silver in the 50 m butterfly in the starting class S6 behind the Chinese Jiang Yuyan.

In 36.50 seconds, Schott, who had previously won gold in the 100m breaststroke and silver in the 200m individual medley, was 1.95 seconds short of the winner’s world record time.

Taliso Engel is fifth

Taliso Engel, meanwhile, was a little more short of another medal in the 200m individual medley after his title in the 100m breaststroke. The Paralympic champion finished fifth in the SM13 start class, 1.28 seconds behind a podium finish.

After two bronze medals, Malte Braunschweig took seventh and penultimate place in his final race over 50 m freestyle in the S9 starting class in 26.60 seconds. The Italian Simone Barlaam won the race with a world record time of 23.96 seconds.

Scholz with sixth medal

Tanja Scholz won her sixth medal in the sixth race on Saturday with silver in the 200 m freestyle. The 39-year-old from Elmshorn finished in the S5 starting class after 2:57.27 minutes, ten seconds later than the victorious Italian Monica Boggioni. Scholz won a total of three gold and three silver.

The German Disabled Sports Association (DBS) won a total of 17 medals with its twelve athletes in Manchester – six of them gold – and thus improved on the result from the previous year. At the last World Championships in Madeira there were 14 medals (4x gold, 6x silver, 4x bronze).