Psoriatic arthritis: Targeted biologic therapies offer hope

L’psoriatic arthritis it’s a inflammatory pathology which affects the musculoskeletal system and occurs in about a quarter of patients with psoriasis in their lifetime. It is a difficult condition to identify and manage as its causes are still unknown. This form of arthritis manifests mainly in pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints and is most common between the ages of 30 and 50, affecting both men and women.

Il treatment of psoriatic arthritis can vary depending on the evolution and severity of the disease. Usually it starts with taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, cyclooxygenase inhibitors, DMARDs such as cyclosporine or methotrexate, corticosteroids or biological drugs. Targeted biologic therapies have been shown to be highly effective in controlling psoriasis, but it was unclear whether they could also delay the progression of inflammatory arthritis.

A study published in The Lancet Rheumatology conducted by Shikla Singla and colleagues examined the time to onset of inflammatory arthritis in patients receiving biologic therapies for psoriasis. The study analyzed data from a sample of patients in the United States and compared the risk of developing inflammatory arthritis among patients treated with different types of biological therapies.

The study results showed that the risk of developing inflammatory arthritis was significantly lower in patients treated with inhibitors of interleukin-12/23 or interleukin-23 compared to those treated with tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors. No significant differences were found for interleukin-17 inhibitors versus TNF inhibitors. These results suggest that treatment with interleukin-12/23 or interleukin-23 inhibitors could reduce the risk of progression to inflammatory arthritis in patients with psoriasis.

However, more research, including prospective and randomized trials, is needed to confirm these findings and evaluate the long-term efficacy of biologic therapies in the prevention of psoriatic arthritis. The management and prevention of psoriatic arthritis requires a multidisciplinary and personalized approach, taking into account the individual characteristics of the patient and his responses to treatment.



