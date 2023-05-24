Home » Boeing: “Long-term supply constraints in the airline industry”
Business

Boeing: “Long-term supply constraints in the airline industry”

by admin
Boeing: “Long-term supply constraints in the airline industry”

Boeing warns that supply constraints in the aviation sector could last for more than five years, causing delays in deliveries to airlines and holding back the sector’s recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dave Calhoun, CEO of Boeing, said: “I can see supply constraints for a long time,” participating in a panel discussion alongside Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways.

Aircraft manufacturers have faced difficulties trying to ramp up production as airlines require new jets to meet growing travel demand.

Component shortages have limited production, making it difficult for both Boeing and its rival Airbus to ramp up production. Calhoun said that only after the sector regains “stability” – a process that will take about a year and a half – will it be possible to really increase production rates.

Al Baker added that, in addition to delays in delivering new jets, supply constraints are also holding back existing fleets, forcing airlines to ground some planes that need replacement parts, for components ranging from engines to aircraft. ‘avionics. “All of this is the consequence of the pandemic,” said Al Baker.

See also  Announcement of Guolian An Fund Management Co., Ltd. on the addition of Minsheng Securities and China Merchants Securities as agency sales agencies for its Guolian An Hengyue 90-day holding period bond securities investment fund_Subscription_Business_Related

You may also like

Every second German fears that they will not...

Rocco Basilico remembers Del Vecchio: “I lived on...

Work – Study: Global crises are driving millions...

Rai, Littizzetto: “Meloni wants to kick everyone out....

E-cars: This problem could ruin the used car...

Ukraine: Are EU aid funds seeping away? “You...

Windows Copilot debuts, ChatGPT uses Bing to search...

Who is Gianni Mion, the wizard of finance...

Elections – Survey: Majority of Germans against lowering...

Netflix, a household-only subscription. For those who do...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy