Boeing: “Long-term supply constraints in the airline industry”

Boeing warns that supply constraints in the aviation sector could last for more than five years, causing delays in deliveries to airlines and holding back the sector’s recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dave Calhoun, CEO of Boeing, said: “I can see supply constraints for a long time,” participating in a panel discussion alongside Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways.

Aircraft manufacturers have faced difficulties trying to ramp up production as airlines require new jets to meet growing travel demand.

Component shortages have limited production, making it difficult for both Boeing and its rival Airbus to ramp up production. Calhoun said that only after the sector regains “stability” – a process that will take about a year and a half – will it be possible to really increase production rates.

Al Baker added that, in addition to delays in delivering new jets, supply constraints are also holding back existing fleets, forcing airlines to ground some planes that need replacement parts, for components ranging from engines to aircraft. ‘avionics. “All of this is the consequence of the pandemic,” said Al Baker.