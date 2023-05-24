Home » Eyewitness accounts of the shooting in Vračar | Info
Eyewitness accounts of the shooting in Vračar

Eyewitness accounts of the shooting in Vračar | Info

Residents of Vračar live in great fear because of the crimes that have taken place in this area in the last 20 days.

Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagić

Two people were wounded in the shooting in Vračar, which happened on Monday around 8 pm, and the attacker Nemanja Đ. (20) was arrested. A worker at a nearby store states that it is not enough before the firefight, she saw a suspicious young man in front of the bar, who later turned out to be arrested.

“I saw a young man with a hood standing by the tobacconist. I noticed that his sleeve was down under his arm, but it didn’t even occur to me that he was hiding a gun underneath. He was spinning, looking around, and at one point he stopped. It was as if he recognized someone, namely that wounded young man. He just raised his hand, pulled out his gun and fired. I got scared, ran into the bar and just hoped that everyone wouldn’t kill us“, states the woman who asked for anonymity.

As she says, she did not recognize any of the young men, but she also states that that part of Vračar is extremely busy, so the question is who are these young men who are already known to the police.

“He was waiting for that character to appear and when he saw him, he fired 4 bullets in his direction. One hit a random passer-by, that is, they say he is Macedonian, the other hit the guy he was waiting for, and the rest flew towards the bars. is horrible to end. That shooter crossed the street in the most normal way and headed towards the park, and one of the passers-by shouted: ‘Hold him, he shot, he killed someone’. Then he started running, jumped the fence and ran into the park full of children, where he lost track of him. He was arrested a few streets away,” says the shaken woman.

Eyewitnesses say that one bullet flew past the head of a worker from a nearby shop. People immediately came out to help the young man, they tied his leg while the Macedonian citizen started to run away out of fear and shock, entered the passage in Novopazarska Street next to a shop from where the workers called the emergency services.

