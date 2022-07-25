It has been talked about a lot and has been criticized, as it is not considered sufficient to address the emergency linked to mental distress amplified by the pandemic. But it can be considered a first step to make room for diseases often neglected by the national health system. Let’s talk about the psychological bonus: from today you can submit the request on the INPS website for the “Contribution to support the costs of psychotherapy sessions”, introduced by the decree-law of December 30, 2021, n. 228, on the basis of the requirements and procedures established in the decree of the Minister of Health, in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance of last May 31st.

The amount

The new benefit, intended for citizens applying with Isee not exceeding 50 thousand euros, aims to support the psychological assistance costs of those who, in the delicate period of the pandemic and the related economic crisis, have seen an increase in the conditions of depression, anxiety, stress and psychological fragility. The parameters that regulate the amount are the following:

– with Isee less than 15 thousand euros, the bonus is 600 euros;

– with Isee between 15 thousand and 30 thousand euros it is equal to 400 euros;

– with Isee between 30 thousand and 50 thousand the bonus is 200 euros.

The effect of the pandemic on mental health: 100,000 have given up on treatment by Massimo Cozza April 11, 2022



Applications by October 24th

Applications can be submitted from 25/07/2022 to 24/10/2022. Upon expiry, the rankings of those entitled will be drawn up on the basis of available resources. The benefit will be paid primarily to people with the lowest ISEE, based on the order of arrival of the application.

The Institute will communicate the acceptance of the request by sending a unique code to be communicated to the psychologist in order to issue the invoice to be uploaded to the Inps site for reimbursement. You do not need the referral from the family doctor, just consult the online INPS list to choose the professional to contact, who in turn will verify in real time the right to the service through the same portal based on the amounts still available to the applicant.

Psychological bonus, it will be useful but only for a few by Valeria Pini February 18, 2022



The INPS platform will then communicate the confirmation of the appointment to the patient (set by the professional who received the request again via the platform), as well as pay the service to the psychologists, who are then paid directly by the INPS.

The INPS website

The instructions for submitting applications for access to the benefit are contained in Circular No. 83 of last July 19. To submit the application it is necessary to have SPID, CIE or CNS credentials. The procedure is available by accessing the “Contribution for psychotherapy sessions” service accessible via the home page of the Institute website www.inps.it, following the path: “Services and services” – “Services” – “Access point to non-services pensions “. As an alternative to the website, the application can be submitted through the multichannel Contact Center service, by calling the free landline at the toll-free number 803.164 or from the mobile network at 06.164164 (for a fee, based on the rate applied by the various operators).

Codacons: “Inadequate measure”

Codacons has already rejected the bonus as “a useless and inadequate measure”, disputing the 10 million funds available as insufficient. “Only 16 thousand lucky ones will be able to enjoy the psychological bonus”, is the forecast of the consumers’ association.