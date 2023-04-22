Psychology: Franca Cerutti, how do I recognize my stress limit?

Psychotherapist Franca Cerutti knows why so many people in Germany have mental illnesses and how you know when anxiety or sadness becomes a problem. In an interview with stern she talks about her new book and why we are all a little crazy.

You use the word crazy in your book. A term that psychologists do not normally use. Why are you doing it anyway?

Franca Cerutti: In my practice I talk to normal people and I noticed that they themselves often talk about crazy. So “crazy” means nothing else than breaking out of an imagined norm. And “crazy”, we can – I think – hold on to that, we are all more or less.