Home » Psychology: Franca Cerutti, how do I recognize my stress limit?
Health

Psychology: Franca Cerutti, how do I recognize my stress limit?

by admin
Psychology: Franca Cerutti, how do I recognize my stress limit?

Psychotherapist Franca Cerutti knows why so many people in Germany have mental illnesses and how you know when anxiety or sadness becomes a problem. In an interview with stern she talks about her new book and why we are all a little crazy.

You use the word crazy in your book. A term that psychologists do not normally use. Why are you doing it anyway?
Franca Cerutti: In my practice I talk to normal people and I noticed that they themselves often talk about crazy. So “crazy” means nothing else than breaking out of an imagined norm. And “crazy”, we can – I think – hold on to that, we are all more or less.

See also  Easter: How to get through the holidays without a food coma

You may also like

Experience the Long Night of the Museums with...

Aifa turning point, the free birth control pill...

veterinarian dr Franz Spitzer convinces with a new...

Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s: the secret to defeating the...

Mediterranean ‘green’ diet / Foods rich in polyphenols...

Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe opens the eHealth...

Mina, the new album is all about love...

Serie B: Reggina-Brescia 1-2. Defeat for Inzaghi

Serie A, Verona-Bologna 2-1: two goals from Verdi

Containers for food and drinks that endanger health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy