Home Health public health emergency – Il Tempo
Health

public health emergency – Il Tempo

by admin
public health emergency – Il Tempo

The United States has declared monkeypox a public health emergency, a move that should free up funds, aid in data collection, and deploy additional staff in the fight against the disease. “We are ready to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus and urge all Americans to take monkeypox seriously and take responsibility for helping us deal with this virus,” explained Secretary of Health, Xavier. Becerra.

The announcement came during a briefing by the Department of Health and Human Services. More than 6,600 Americans have been affected by the virus since the outbreak began in mid-May. The US administration’s announcement comes after last month’s announcement by the World Health Organization, which declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. A well-informed federal official explained that declaring a state of emergency in the United States would mean the outbreak now poses a significant threat to Americans and would set in motion a number of measures identified to reverse the trend. It would also give federal agencies the power to speed up vaccines and drugs, access emergency funding, and hire more workers to help manage the outbreak, which began in May.

Quarantine and vaccine, how to avoid monkeypox: the circular from the Ministry

See also  To welcome the 16th anniversary of the revised version of "New Maple Valley", the new profession "Kayin" is about to debut, and the new map will be opened today, etc.

You may also like

from weakness to dizziness, watch out for these...

The great flight of doctors empties the hospitals...

Blizzard Entertainment confirms that there won’t be a...

Another 10 years of super endurance! Can netizens...

Covid: 38,219 cases, 175 deaths. Hospitalizations are decreasing....

Taiwanese players can finally buy customized grips! Xbox...

what happened to Valdir Segato

HK$370 Pre-order “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remake”, higher quality swinging...

alert from the Ministry for liver damage

From war refugee to MIT professor, the formidable...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy