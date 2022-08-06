Original title: The five major European leagues open Arsenal, Bayern have a good start

China News Service, August 6th. In the early morning of Beijing time on the 6th, the five major European leagues in the 2022-23 season officially kicked off, and the first round of the Bundesliga and the Premier League kicked off. Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 6:1, Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2:0.

In the match between Bayern and Frankfurt, Kimmich and Pavard hit one after another in just 10 minutes, and Bayern took the lead to take a 2-0 lead. In the 29th minute, Gnabry made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Mane scored with a header in front of the penalty area. Subsequently, Mushala broke into the empty door. Before halftime, Muller sent an oblique pass from the top of the penalty area. Gnabry followed up and hit the goal. The ball hit the goalkeeper and still rolled into the goal. At the end of the half, Bayern had a 5-0 lead.

After the start of the second half, Frankfurt pulled one back. In the 83rd minute, Bayern expanded the score again. Sane made a direct pass. Mushala broke through to the small penalty area and scored a goal. Bayern finally defeated the opponent 6:1.

In the match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal, Martinelli scored a header from close range in the 20th minute to break the deadlock for Arsenal. In the 85th minute of the second half, Saka's strong shot from the right side of the penalty area caused Gee to make an own goal. In the end, Arsenal 2:0 Crystal Palace, harvested a good start to the new season. (Finish)

