Puglia, Region investigates suspicious recruitment

The Regional Health Inspection Unit (NIRS) is verifying possible violations of the anti-deficit spending limits. The Councilor for Health of the Puglia Region, Rocco Palese, suspends a call for oss in Brindisi.

The Puglia region stick the Asl who have loosened the cords of expenditure, failing the severe plan of cuts set out in the Resolution of the Council 412 of 28 March last. The Regional Health Inspection Unit (Nirs)led by the lawyer Antonio La Scalais reviewing the documentation regarding internalisations in the Sanitaservice of Bari on which the suspicions of the Health Department and the Health Department have thickened.

The inspectors are looking for evidence of a possible violation of the provisions contained in Resolution 412. A measure, the latter, with which the Puglia Region intended to lock down the coffers of the ASL to restore balance to the budget of the Regional Health Service, which, according to the first estimates dating back to two months ago, accused a deficit of around 450 million euros in 2022.

But a public notice has also ended up in the assessor’s crosshairs for the assignment of fixed-term assignments or replacement of social-health worker (oss) published by the ASL of Brindisi.

“The procedure has not been the subject of any prior communication to the writers – the Puglia Region disputes the ASL of Brindisi -, nor is it included in the authorization requests made by the ASL of Brindisi regarding the start of personnel recruitment procedures” .

And again, the note from the Health Department highlights how “the procedure for calling the public notice (…) is not consistent with the recent provisions of the Puglia Region regarding the recruitment of staff of the Regional Health Service”, as per indications contained in Resolution 412.

The same provision, on the specific issue of hiring, clarifies that “all types of recruitment of personnel of the Regional Health Service of the sector and of management, including temporary and permanent hiring, as well as the assignment of new management positions of a complex structure and of simple structure of all corporate divisions, management of hospital and territorial departments, management of social and health districts, may be carried out subject to authorization by the regional council…”.

The need to hire staff must be duly documented by the directors general of the local health authorities, university hospitals and public IRCCs. Strict rules, therefore, to deal with the serious financial situation in which the regional public health sector finds itself, which the Department of Health and the regional health councilor of the Puglia Region, Rocco Palese, intend to enforce, showing absolute firmness.

The same attitude that led the Puglia Region to invite Gregorio Colaciccogeneral manager of the Asl Taranto, to cancel in self-defense all the deeds that may not be in line with rules and regulations. In this case, explicit reference is made to the procedures for setting up departments and appointing the directors of these bodies.

Not even the Apulia Region has escaped suspected concentration of offices in the hands of a single manager who in 2022 collected salaries of over 166 thousand euros. “We launched an administrative investigation in Taranto, where an employee of the ASL holds numerous positions, while in Brindisi we had to suspend a public notice for the recruitment of oss”, Palese articulated in the Health Commission.

Source: Corriere del Mezzogiorno

