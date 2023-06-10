There are a lot of computer peripheral products with RGB functions on the market, but the control items are a mess. Each accessory or manufacturer has its own tools for lighting settings. Each new device installs a dedicated application and configures it in a different interface, which is super troublesome. Windows 11 is getting a centrally managed RGB Control Center, though, which might help with that.

Windows 11 is trying to unify the settings of RGB devices

Windows 11’s new Dynamic Lighting (Dynamic Lighting) Control Center will allow you to control multiple RB devices directly from the Windows Settings page. This should go a long way toward ending fragmentation and making RGB lighting actually easier to set up and jump into a myriad of apps. Previously, if you wanted to avoid this horse-drawn carriage situation, you had to buy all peripherals and accessories from a specific brand across the line or from a brand listed as compatible with a specific RGB ecosystem. Now that Microsoft has stepped in, things should be easier Some. This feature will be located in Settings >> Personalization and is currently available to Insiders and will eventually roll out to all users.

Of course, as long as OEMs continue to use their own RGB ecosystems and refuse to cooperate, nothing about Windows 11 will change the status quo. Therefore, Microsoft has communicated with several of these brands, including Acer, HP, Asus, Logitech, Razer, and Twinkly, and has begun to develop products compatible with dynamic lighting. This may not mean that the devices you own now will be compatible when this new Windows feature rolls out, but it does mean that at some point in the future, you will be able to buy compatible devices off the market.

As of now, the list of compatible devices on the market is as follows, of course there will be more in the future:

Note: Many of the devices listed below have not been verified by Microsoft for compatibility, please contact the device manufacturer if you have any questions.

keyboard:

ASUS ROG Scope II Wireless 96 Gaming Keyboard（Coming soon）

Razer BlackWidow V3

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini

Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro

Razer DeathStalker V2

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL

Razer Huntsman Mini

Razer Huntsman Mini Analog

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition

Razer Huntsman V2

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog

Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless

Razer Ornata V2

Razer Ornata V3

Razer Ornata V3 TKL

Razer Turret Keyboard Xbox One Edition

mouse: