Grant The Sun – Voyage – Album Review

Grant The Sun – Voyage

Origin: Oslo / Norway

Release: 09.06.2023

Label: Mas-Kina Recordings

Long: 38:43

Genre: Progressive Metal



A new prog star is born. Grant The Sun from Oslo have been populating the scene since 2017, but are releasing their first studio album this year Voyage. The album will find its way onto your shelves on vinyl and digitally.

The debut album was preceded by three EPs that were instrumental. On the one hand, the debut album is complemented by the clear vocals of Markus Lillehaug Johnsen as well as growls and screams from Martin Rygge. Like the previous EP Sylvain learns Voyage in the bass support of Fredrik Thordendala member of Meshuggah.

So the band has stepped it up a notch for their full-time work to reach the greats of the genre. Meshuggah are of course a source of inspiration with their mighty guitar lines. Whereby Grant The Sun don’t play djent. Rather, the delayed rhythms have something of Stoner Metal. The songs are supplemented by voice samples or keyboards. Death Is Real strongly reminds Animals As Leaderslike you HERE can hear.

The eponymous song Grant The Sun is brisk Progressive Metal, which is reminiscent of Swedish Proto Djent, especially in the guitar area. The eight songs are fairly short, get straight to the point and show the band in a great playing mood. The professional support more than pays for itself. Above all, the variety in metrics and the harmonies, partly dissonant, makes up a large part of the album and makes the fan of weird Prog Metal stuff tears of joy in their eyes.

Proto Djent of majestic beauty

There is criticism Voyage not much. Compared to the previous EPs, the album is arranged in a noticeably more complex manner and is still recognizable as the band’s work. Thrust with sluggish and majestic rhythms Grant The Sun into the premier class of dissonant Prog Metal.

As a favorite on this great disc, I want Marianaan incredibly beautiful mid-tempo song with a lot of atmosphere and a lot of space, which gives the song and the listener room to breathe, although the rhythms are quite crisp and the partly jazzy guitar lines don’t lack anything in sharpness. Voyage is dense, very well played and composed and convinces with both atmosphere and playfulness.

Conclusion

Grant The Sun create with their debut full-time work Voyage a dense, atmospheric proto-djent record with stoner elements that, with its majestic beauty, does not disappear from the listener’s ear canal like an acoustic fixed star. Definitely a contender for the top 5. 10 / 10

Line Up

Håvard Sveberg – Schlagzeug

Martin Rygge – The guitar

Markus Lillehaug Johnsen – Guitars

Tracklist

01. Blue Desert

02. Machina

03. Death Is Real

04. Mariana

05. Vertigo

06. Hits Like A Wave

07. Seadevil

08. Grant The Sun

Links

Facebook Grant The Sun

Bandcamp Grant The Sun

