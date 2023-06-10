IBM lays the groundwork for the quantum era in Europe

IBM will build its own first quantum data center in Europe to facilitate access by companies, research institutions and government agencies to state-of-the-art quantum computing systems. Most likely operational since 2024the data center will be located at the IBM headquarters in Ehningen, in Germany. It will house multiple IBM quantum computing systems, each with utility-scale quantum processors, meaning those that process more than 100 qubits.

The data center will act as Quantum European Cloud Region, enabling European and global users to provide data center services for their research and exploration of cloud-based quantum computing. The goal is to allow customers to meet European data regulatory requirements, including the processing of all employment data within the borders of the EU. This will be IBM’s second quantum data center and second quantum cloud region, following the one in Poughkeepsie, New York.

IBM opens the door to the future with the first quantum data center in the EU

Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and Vice President of IBM Quantum, highlighted the growing interest in quantum computers in Europe, calling it one of the regions with some of the most advanced users in this area. Furthermore, he said: “The planned quantum data center and associated cloud region will offer European users a new option, as they seek to harness the power of quantum computing in an effort to solve some of the world‘s most challenging problems.”

See also The number of reports of cybercrime continues to rise sharply Unlocking the Power of Cloud Business: From FinOps to DevSecOps business: da FinOps a DevSecOps”>

Ana Paula Assis, General Manager of IBM for EMEAhighlighted the importance of the quantum data center in Europe as part of IBM’s global commitment and added: “It will offer our customers a new opportunity to collaborate hand-in-hand with our scientists in Europe, as well as with their own customers as they explore the best way to apply quantum in their industry.”

The IBM Quantum Network drives innovation in Europe

The decision to establish the European Quantum Data Center in Ehningen, Germany has been welcomed by the partners of IBM Quantum. It currently counts more than 60 organizations across Europe accessing quantum hardware and software through the cloud. European clients include companies such as Bosch, Bundeswehr University, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, Tangobank, as well as research institutions such as Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY), the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft and Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC). Customers who are experimenting with the potential applications of the quantum computing in different fields, such as materials science, elementary particle physics, energy transition, sustainability and financial applications.